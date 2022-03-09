7 Sports Bras You Should Be Wearing, Based On Your Workout
Support is everything.
Not-so-fun fact: 90% of Canadians who wear sports bras are wearing the wrong size. This means women and people who have breasts are experiencing discomfort every day — literally the last thing anyone needs when they're breaking a sweat.
Whether you prefer a leisurely hike, an intense run or a sesh at the yoga studio, proper support can make a huge difference to your overall experience.
That’s why adidas did some research in hopes of helping Canadians of all sizes achieve the support they need.
Based on their findings, the athletics brand re-engineered their sports bras, creating a line that offers greater support and comfort so Canadians can have more freedom to move.
Choosing the right bra is crucial, whether you're into Pilates or HIIT, and adidas offers various options based on your workout of choice.
Sprint Your Stuff With An Impact Training High-Support Bra
This sports bra is mega supportive, making it a go-to choice for high-impact workouts, like sprints on the treadmill or a Tabata class.
Like many options from adidas, it's made with AEROREADY — a water-absorbent material that'll help keep you dry while you get sweaty. Plus, this one will fit perfectly, thanks to its adjustable straps and moulded cups.
Salute The Sun In A Luxe Light-Support Bra
Yoga is all about mindfulness — but it's a little hard to meditate when you feel an elastic band restricting your breathing.
The Yoga Studio Luxe Light-Support Bra is ideal for getting your stretch on. The smooth Adisoft material and removable padding is super comfy, making it easy to stay in the zen zone.
Get In The Ring With The CoreFlow Medium-Support Bra
When it's time for boxing class, you need your full range of movement. This bra feels like a second skin, giving you the freedom to jab, cross, hook and dodge your way through class without feeling any strain.
Bonus: the CoreFlow Medium-Support Bra is made with recycled materials.
Get Support While You Spin In The Powerreact Training Medium-Support Bra
The last thing you need when pumping away mid-spin class is chafing. The Powerreact Training Medium-Support Bra is designed to eliminate that problem and support you at the same time.
The moisture-absorbing AEROREADY material will keep you dry while getting your spin on. Plus, this bra's cuteness factor might motivate you to get your butt on the bike.
HIIT The Gym In A Powerimpact Training Medium-Support Bra
Keep things breezy during your more intense workouts with the Powerimpact Training Medium-Support Bra. It's got mesh panels to keep you cool, and the chafe-resistant design allows optimal movement during each and every set.
Like the CoreFlow Medium-Support Bra, this one is also made with 60% recycled materials.
Cross The Line Sporting The FastImpact Luxe Run High-Support
The FastImpact Luxe Run High-Support Bra is what runners' dreams are made of. This bra is fully customizable with hooks to adjust the fit and shape.
It also has extra support, making it ideal for any size, including those with larger band and cup sizes. Now all you have to think about is how far you’d like to go!
Test Your Balance In The CoreFlow Luxe Medium-Support Bra
Whether you're into barre or Pilates, the CoreFlow Luxe Medium-Support Bra — partially made from recycled materials — will help keep you balanced and grounded.
It's equipped with AEROREADY to keep things fresh, so all you need to do is feel the burn and reap the rewards.
All bodies look and move differently, and everyone deserves to be supported. However you like to exercise, your breasts don't need to get in the way of a good workout.
