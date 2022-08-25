Gabbie Hanna’s OnlyFans Is Surprising & Here's What The TikTok Star Has Been Up To
It's not your average content.
Gabbie Hanna made headlines this week after the former Vine star posted more than 100 videos in a day displaying some bizarre behavior which raised some alarms regarding her mental health with fans.
While the famous TikToker from Pennsylvania is getting global attention, people are turning to her social channels to get to know her more personally and are hoping to come across some secrets on OnlyFans.
Gabbie Hanna's OnlyFans contains content you don't typically come across on the site, and it has sparked some big feelings from subscribers over the past few years.
The site is most famous for serving as a platform for creators to share NSFW content behind a paywall, however, Hanna's posts contained no actual nudity, leaving some fans to feel misled.
Instead, the 31-year-old singer used the platform to share poems, art, music and videos of her smoking to subscribers who paid $25 a month for access.
\u201cMEANWHILE: Gabbie Hanna returns to the Internet by posting a poem on her OnlyFans.\u201d— Zaddy Noodles (@Zaddy Noodles) 1625970764
Some Internet users felt the hefty price was unfair given the quality of content subscribers get in return.
"Gabbie Hanna’s OnlyFans subscription price is a slap in the face to all of the sex workers on this site that share fully nude/sex content for a fraction of the price. For $25, you don’t get anything more than risqué photos that she posts on Instagram & Twitter - what a scam," one Twitter user vented.
Hanna, who started her career at BuzzFeed, eventually responded to the backlash by adding "no nudity" to the bio to clarify the style of imagery she would be posting on the site, however, the description has since been changed only to say "art."
"I didn't try to trick anyone, just added additional info to clarify since some people were confused. Sorry to let anyone down!" Hanna said in an OnlyFans post following the discourse.
A year ago, one Youtuber went viral with a video titled "I paid for Gabbie Hanna's OnlyFans so you don't have to" where she shared her reaction to some of the posts on the site, before ultimately deciding that it was "a waste of $25."
Though Hanna's OnlyFans website is still live, you can no longer subscribe to see her content due to the fact she has been inactive since May 18, and her last post was on October 26, 2021.
The social influencer just released her new album called Trauma Queen and her recent Instagram posts are showing some fun DYI projects around her house. The award-winning storyteller is currently followed by 7.5M people on TikTok.