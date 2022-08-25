Gabbie Hanna Returned To Tell TikTok She's 'Safe' & Her New Videos Have Fans Worried
"You're telling me the officers saw this and thought, yeah, she's fine."
Influencer Gabbie Hanna is back on TikTok after her intense video-posting streak ended suddenly, and her new videos are doing nothing to reassure fans who are still worried about her health.
Hanna posted well over 100 videos on Tuesday and Wednesday before posting one last clip about a break-in and then disappearing off TikTok for about 24 hours.
But she returned to the platform just as suddenly on Thursday to declare that she's "alive" and "safe" despite the "break-in," which turned out to be police conducting a wellness check.
"I was then cuffed and detained by 5 officers who busted into my house through the back door because I exercised my free speech and religion," said her video caption. "Then they sent 2 psych evaluation specials who almost dragged me off to a hospital, but luckily I'm smart, educated, kind and brave."
Hanna posted that update video from a hot tub, and she's posted well over a dozen videos since.
She also claimed in that first video that Nicholas, the stranger whom she previously let into her home, had asked to use the bathroom. He apparently was not behind the later "intrusion."
@gabbiehanna
On God, I was pretty fkn nervous the whole time. Just because I have Faith doesn’t mean the Unknown isn’t Scawey. Oh thank God, WE’RE ALIVE! WE’re SAFE!
Her TikTok comeback doesn't end there. Since then, she's posted well over a dozen videos about religion and race. She's also laughed off fan messages about her health.
"I'm glad you're safe but sadly still seems like she's in a manic state," one concerned fan wrote in a comment, prompting Hanna to film a reply video.
"Who said mania was bad?" she wrote in a caption over her reply video, which was shot at her hot tub.
She then listed famous people who suffered from mental health-related issues and said, "Abe Lincoln was bipolar. Einstein was skizofrenic (sic). Wake up, genius! Or don't! Haha!"
The content of her videos hasn't changed much since being detained, although she's shared a few stories about her encounters with police. It's unclear how much of it is accurate.
One user under the video commented: "You're telling me the officers saw this and thought, yeah, she's fine."
Another wrote: "I've lost all confidence in wellness checks."
"If this is a publicity stunt I'm gonna lose all hope in humanity," wrote another.
Many of Hanna's 100-plus videos have racked up millions of views each, and some have started to question whether the whole thing is a stunt for her new album, titled Trauma Queen.
"I mean, if I had millions watching me, I wouldn't stop either $$," wrote a user under one of her videos.
Hanna has not shared any particular mental health diagnoses, despite the speculation in her videos' comments.
She was still posting on Thursday afternoon.
If you or anyone you know is struggling with depression or mental health issues, please reach out to a trusted peer, parent or health care professional. You can also send a text message to 741741 24 hours a day or consult additional resources. If you need immediate assistance please call 911 or go to your nearest hospital. Support is available.