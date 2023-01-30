A TikToker Read 'Locker Room Talk' About Her On A Zoom Call & People Loved Her Response
"It's 2023. Can this stop?"
A former beauty queen says she caught some men saying "nasty" things about her on a group chat at work, and the TikTok video of her calling them out is so uncomfortable to watch.
Whitney Rose, who also happens to be the former 2016 Miss Massachusetts, says she was on a Zoom call with a potential vendor when they accidentally let her in on their private chat via screen share, and she didn’t like what she read. She then turned on her phone and recorded the moment when she confronted them about it.
The caption over Rose’s video read: “When a vendor accidentally shared his group teams chat, and it’s all nasty things about me. It’s 2023, can this stop.”
The video, which now has over 12 million views, shows a calm and composed Rose addressing the men in a very professional manner and requesting that the “locker room talk” about her be kept from her.
“First of all, if we’re going to continue working together, I want to work with a woman sales representative because I don’t want to have to see locker room talk about myself when you’re sharing screens,” Rose says to the people on the other end of the call.
“I know that was a mistake,” Rose continued, to which the man on the other end replied, “it was an inexcusable mistake.”
The man on the other end reassured her that they have “a couple of really good" regional sales managers that Rose could work with instead.
Rose didn't identify the other company on the call, but she currently works as a regional vice-president of sales for a firm called Mindlance. She says she was vetting the other company as a potential vendor to work with.
People in the comment section praised Rose for staying so calm, with one commenter writing, “You have class and grace and strength. Thank you.”
“You handled this so well! I'm sending it to my daughters! You are AMAZING!” wrote another user.
“Ya know, I’ve still not heard the words 'I AM SORRY,'” pointed out one user.
Rose later posted the company's follow-up email regarding the incident, and things only got messier.
“How not to apologize in corporate America 101,” said Rose’s caption.
The screenshot shows the company apologizing and promising that “that type of behaviour is not endorsed" and it's not the type of organization they're running.
However, it's the second paragraph that triggered even more angry reactions.
"I do not have anyone skilled enough to assist you that is female,” read the email.
“I think that this could have been written a lot better between me and you,” said Rose, before adding that an apology over a phone call would have been way more appropriate than an email.
Rose also declared it a "red flag" that a company doesn't have any women in the relevant position.
“Why don’t you hire someone? There are plenty of talented women out in the field. Honestly, it would be an honor for you to have them join your company,” Rose added.
“It’s an ‘I’m sorry I got caught’ email. It doesn’t seem sincere. It doesn’t come across as genuine. It doesn’t say what actions they are taking.”
Commenters under the update post completely ripped the company apart.
One person wrote, “this could be a literal case study for male-dominated work places.”
Another person wrote, “This email made it all WORSE.”
“Just reply, 'it doesn't seem like you have any males qualified enough to help either, seeing how we got into this position,'” suggested one commenter.
She later added that the company’s VP of sales called her “to do damage control,” but they “basically just reiterated the entire email” that they sent earlier.
@whitneyrose617
The saga continues. I can’t thank you all enough for the love and support. There’s so many bad ass women out there 💖
She added that the VP did say he went to HR about the issue, but that isn’t changing Rose’s mind. Instead, she says she won’t be working with the company in the future.