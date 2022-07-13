Ex-Nurse Allie Rae On How She Became A Million-Dollar OnlyFans Star & What She Finds 'Hot'
"I can see why my content sells."
From dealing with unique fetishes to monetizing content of her thumbs, it's clear that OnlyFans creator Allie Rae knows exactly what she's doing to bring in business.
The ex-nurse and current top creator on OnlyFans recently sat down with Narcity Canada to chat about how she made it big on the platform and how she continues to create content that brings in over $1 million per year.
"When I first started my OnlyFans, I used to subscribe to a few [OnlyFans accounts] to be like, 'What are we supposed to do on here? How does this all work?' Rae said on trying to nail down her content.
"People do a little bit of everything," she explained. "For me, personally, I've never been one to sit down and just watch porn. My husband and I never did that together."
But after seeing what others do on the platform, she's changed her mind.
"I will say it is kind of hot watching someone intimately, especially if there is a real relationship there," Rae explained. "I can see why my content sells because it is very raw, and it's authentic, like it's a real husband and wife."
Authenticity is a theme that runs throughout Rae's content.
"One of the things that I've always l prided myself on is I knew when I went into this industry, I'm a 38-year-old woman, I am not just rocking the hot bikini bod," she shared. "I knew I had to be authentic and be real."
To do so, she says she's always kept her content very candid with just a tripod propped in the corner of the room.
"This is something my husband and I are already doing," she said on recording their sex lives. "It's not staged, it's no big production. It's just literally a peek into our lives."
She added that while she wasn't initially comfortable on camera doing adult content, it's something the couple came to enjoy.
"It's like, maybe a midlife crisis," Rae joked. "I really don't know what you call it, but something happened and we just fell in love with it."
This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.