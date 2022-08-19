Deshaun Watson's Girlfriend Jilly Anais Is Snubbing Him On IG & She Lives A Global Lifestyle
Despite being banned by the NFL for sexual misconduct allegations by 24 women, Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson still appears to be in a relationship with Houston, TX native and singer Jilly Anais.
The two have reportedly been dating since 2019, and the musician has been by his side through the pandemic-affected years. They were pictured vacationing across various tropical destinations around the world in 2021.
However, Anais seems to keep the relationship a little more low profile on social media of late, and her posts haven't featured Watson since her January 4, 2022 birthday party.
Since the turn of the year, the former Miss Houston has been keeping the disgraced athlete at arm's length on her Instagram, but there hasn't been any confirmation about a breakup.
The majority of Anais' recent Instagram feed comprises cooking videos, photos posing in front of bright blue water in Europe and goofy videos featuring her brother or father.
The residue of Watson's life can still be spotted on her social media activity though. Earlier this month, she posted a video from the Cleveland Brown's practice camp, amid the quarterback's ongoing 11-game suspension.
Similarly, Watson's French bulldog, 6ix hasn't been featured on Anais' dog, Kiwi's Instagram account since March 2022 either.
Nearly every single post on Anais' profile has comments about Watson's recent row. Some have even expressed curiosity over her stance on Watson's actions, but all of those comments appear to go ignored, for now.