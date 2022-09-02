NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Russell Wilson & His Wife Ciara Love The Broncos As Much As They Love Each Other

They even named their dog Bronco. 🐶

Georgia Staff Writer
Russell Wilson and Ciara take a selfie. Right: Russell Wilson and Ciara in matching Broncos jerseys on a football field.

@ciara | Instagram

Denver Broncos' quarterback Russell Wilson signed a major deal this week, agreeing to a 5-year extension contract with the team worth $245 million.

His loving wife and musical icon Ciara took to Twitter to express her love, writing:

"Baby I am so proud of you! You’re the most dedicated and hardworking person I know! It’s been so beautiful to see you become a Bronco! So excited for the journey ahead! You’re 1 of 1! My greatest inspiration. I love you so much! ❤️❤️❤️🐐🐐🐐 #3 @Broncos #LetsRide"

The power couple has been together since 2015 and shares a beautiful life and two children together.

Wilson's family is supportive of him and his football career both on and off the field. They even named their dog "Bronco."

Ciara regularly posts snapshots on social media of a day-in-the-life being married to a professional athlete.

The Southern artist has been spotted wearing matching Broncos jerseys with Russell, as well as playing with the kids on the field during training camp.


The Wilsons are known for being open with their affection and love for each other.

Russell recently shared a heartwarming tweet on their anniversary in July, celebrating their six years of marriage.

"First time we met I was speechless. Not because I didn’t have the words to say, but because God answered my prayers. that was you. God has blessed us for the past 6 years of Marriage & our 3 beautiful children.Happy Anniversary my love @Ciara ❤️ I Love You Mrs. Wilson"


According to Wilson's contract, he will be continuing to play with the Broncos through 2028. He revealed to CNN that he plans on finishing his career with the Denver-based team.

