Sammi 'Sweetheart' Giancola Is Coming Back To 'Jersey Shore' & These Cast Mates Supported Her
It's been nearly a decade since she found out "who wrote the note."
Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola is making an iconic comeback to the Jersey Shore franchise after being the missing link to the original cast for nearly 10 years.
Fans have been begging her on her TikTok and Instagram accounts to make her return and she's finally giving the people what they want.
MTV and the widely missed reality star made an official announcement over the weekend on Instagram. Giancola posted a selfie in front of the greenscreen with the caption:
"Okay I can finally say…I’m backkk!"
Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi commented on her post building suspense with eye emojis and Deena Cortese showed her support.
Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino played on his tagline and replied, "we have a situation." His wife, Lauren, sent a public message on Jersey Shore's official Instagram page along with Angelina Pivarnick and Jenni "JWOWW" Farley. They wrote exclamation points, raised hands and clapping emojis, respectively.
DJ Pauly D uploaded a story from one of the producers showing his acknowledgment of his former cast member's return to the show.
DJ Pauly D's Instagram story.@djpaulyd | Instagram
The only cast member who didn't recognize the news is her ex-boyfriend Ronnie Ortiz-Magro. The pair had a tumultuous relationship caught on the first couple of seasons of the show's premiere.
Giancola posted in 2018 that she would not be coming back to the show because she is in a completely different place in her life, but Ortiz-Magro has since been taken off the cast due to a run-in with the law. According to Screen Rant, he mentioned he will be stepping away from filming for an unknown amount of time.
Which makes a whole lot more room for Sammi 'Sweetheart,' who is showing her excitement on her TikTok, as she used the audio, "tell a friend to tell a friend, she's back!"
So many fans are commenting that they have a reason to watch the show again and she's letting everyone know she's still the sweetest b*tch you'll ever meet.