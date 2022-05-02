Soupa Saiyan Opened A Third Florida Location & Its Massive Noodle Bowls Are Back
They have a "soupa" good 12-course sushi dinner. 🍣🍜
Soupa Saiyan is known for its eclectic animé-themed decorations, figurines, and, of course, its massive noodle bowls!
With one location in Jacksonville and another one in Orlando, the owners decided to open a third location near the University of Central Florida, called their "UCF" location.
It's just minutes away from the campus at 11325 University Blvd. Unit 206, Orlando, FL.
This Japanese-inspired restaurant represents various shows from Dragon Ball Z to Pokémon and its delicious noodle meals are massive, prompting people to line out the door waiting to try bowls as big as their heads.
An animé lover's dream, the establishment has canvases and figurines, such as Pikachu and Gohan, in glass display boxes for customers to see at the Soupa Shop.
The walls are lined with intricate bright-colored murals as well as black-and-white outlines of characters that wrap around the walls, and there's even a life-size Goku.
What's different about the Orlando experience from any other location is their Soupakase meal, and you must make a reservation in order to try it.
This is a 12-course sushi experience specially curated by a sushi chef who gauges the types of flavors you like. It's a one-hour rotating menu that includes 10 pieces of Nigiri served by the cook himself, and they make it right in front of you.
The noodle bar found a way to incorporate what is normally a fine dining Japanese cuisine tasting into a casual educational food fare for guests to enjoy.
Soupa Saiyan is open daily starting at noon.