Shaquille O'Neal Is Opening His Famous Restaurant In Florida With New 'Over-The-Top' Menu Items
Wait till we get our hands on the Charles Barkley sandwich! 🍔
Fried chicken sandwiches just got a whole lot crispier! NBA star, actor, and now restaurant extraordinaire, Shaquille O'Neal is bringing his expertise off the court and to the fryer, as he opens up new locations of his hit franchise, Big Chicken.
Right now, they have restaurants in Las Vegas, NV, and Glendale, CA, but Shaq couldn't stay away from the city that was home to one of his basketball teams, Orlando, FL.
The former Orlando Magic star teamed up with the Panhandle Restaurant Group to open not just one, but potentially four locations within the panhandle of Florida... and there are new mouth-watering menu items you must get your hands on!
O'Neal wanted to create a meal that added to the "over-the-top" southern vibe, and fried chicken sandwiches are at the heart of southern food. Plus, he named it after his good friend and former NBA player, Charles Barkley.
Onion straws, mac and cheese, and crispy meat, oh my! Yes, this is just one sandwich, and you'll be able to order it upon the opening of the Big Chicken chain.
The date isn't yet announced, but the chain is hoping for a debut in 2023.
We do know that forty potential restaurants are in the works as part of a commitment deal between O'Neal and the Panhandle Restaurant Group.
In the Orlando area, they are looking at a location off 23rd Street, Lynn Haven, 231, and the beach.
Besides Shaq being a founder of the food chain, with these tasty items on the menu, we have a feeling it's going to be unlike any other chicken sandwich spot in Florida.