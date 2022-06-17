Shaquille O'Neal Reportedly Dropped $25K To Cover Everyone's Tab At A NYC Restaurant
The restaurant told Narcity "everyone left very happy."
Shaquille O'Neal may not be on the court, but he's still a baller.
While out to dinner on June 12 at Jue Lan Club in New York City, he ended up dropping $25,000 to cover the whole restaurant's bill, Page Six reported.
The former athlete ate Beijing chicken, shrimp tempura and chicken satay accompanied by a "mystery woman" who he was overheard describing as his "date," sources told Page Six.
A source confirmed to Page Six that the ex-Lakers player "paid for everyone’s check [who was] dining at the restaurant," which was more than 40 tables and amounted to "well over $25,000."
The outlet also reported that the 50-year-old didn't want anyone to know that he had covered the bill, and he requested that the staff not announce that he was paying the bill until after he left.
He also left "the biggest tip [the staff] ever received," according to Page Six, though the amount was not confirmed.
When contacted by Narcity, the restaurant confirmed that O'Neal "did dine at the restaurant and was extremely generous to the staff and employees," adding: "It was truly an honor to host him."
Regarding how much tip he left for the staff, the restaurant told Narcity that "everyone left very happy" that night.
O'Neal is known for performing kind gestures to people, with a few of them going viral on social media.
He has been spotted more than once at places such as Walmart, buying kids bicycles and other items.
Complex reports that the former Lakers athlete is worth around $400 million, but his acts of kindness are clearly priceless.