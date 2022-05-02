Shaquille O’Neal Talked About A Vegan Diet In Atlanta, Even Though He Has A Big Chicken Chain
He loves Slutty Vegan in Atlanta for "cheat meals."
The Big Chicken chain owner, Shaquille O'Neal, went on Urban Eats & Treats With Rip Michaels and told the world he's trying to clean up his diet. TMZ reported he is trying to go vegan, but it seems that he is just trying vegan options.
Recently, the former NBA player expanded his fried food chain to Orlando, FL. He also published a cookbook, Shaq's Family Style, and it's safe to say there are comparable food recipes to the food Items he's now trying to substitute.
Shaq did the interview with Michaels at Slutty Vegan in Atlanta, which he considers his new "cheat meal" hot spot. The athlete is 7 feet, 1 inch tall, and over 300-lbs.
"For me, diet is chicken, salad, steak, and fish," says O'Neal, "but I'm a burger guy so when I got to get that burger taste, when I got to look at a burger, grab a burger, I always come to Slutty Vegan."
So, the basketball legend isn't totally giving up meat. He continued the interview by telling Michaels he has a cook at home and his mother lives around the corner from him, sticking to fried chicken and macaroni — a cuisine familiar to his fast-food chain.
He told the host the main thing he used to cook for himself in college was top ramen... we're thinking he should probably stick with his chef for a leaner diet — someone he says he's really "fortunate" to have.
Shaq will continue to try beefless burgers on the days he cheats on meat.