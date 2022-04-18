This Florida Restaurant Has A Gordon Ramsay-Approved Key Lime Pie & It's Not In Key West
"So My Key Lime Pie is officially F****** Amazing. 🥰🤩" -Chef Heather Borgarding
The Florida Keys is home to the delicious Key Lime Pie, but there's a new famous rating that might have bumped the town to second place.
Chef Gordon Ramsay tried the Benny's On The Beach dessert item in Lakeworth, FL, and, according to the restaurant staff, he loved it!
The Hell's Kitchen Chef was in West Palm Beach with his family for Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham's wedding. As a restauranteur, himself, he went to a local eats and tried their "Idiot Sandwich" and famous Key West delicacy, and it was the sweets that really filled his stomach with joy.
The establishment took to its Instagram and wrote: "We know @heatherchef desserts are out of this world, and @gordongram stamped it as one of the best key lime pies he's ever had! 🙌🙌🙌".
You bet Chef Heather Borgarding was over the moon. On her page, she posted the same photo of the duo and said: "So My Key Lime Pie is officially F****** Amazing. 🥰🤩"
The restaurant's tagline is "where every day is a vacation," so the menu item was on-brand for the food expert to taste during his vacation.
The Gordon Ramsay-Approved slice is a thick piece of pie with a fluffy layer of lemon-merengue slightly burnt to get the brown crisp. It lays atop pecan crumbles for added texture.
If you're in the Miami area, you might be seeing the Ramsay a little more often. He is expected to be opening a two-story Hell's Kitchen location in late 2022.
As for Chef Borgarding, maybe the food expert reach out for her key lime recipe!