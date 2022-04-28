West Palm Beach Is The New Hot Spot With All Of The Celebrity Sightings In April
Miami who?! 😜
There's a town in South Florida that has been filled with celebrity sightings this month, and it wasn't Miami.
West Palm Beach, FL had swanky soirées, new exciting homeowners, and top restaurant customers that you usually see behind your TV screen. However, this month, they've walked the streets of the Sunshine State, even if they are just visiting.
Nicky Hilton, for instance, spent Easter weekend with her family in the Palm Beaches, and she let everyone know in her caption.
Step aside Miami! Although, Victoria and David Beckham have a "posh" home in the Magic City, their son, Brooklyn Peltz Beckham, and, now, daughter-in-law, Nicola Anne Peltz Beckham, enjoyed their wedding celebrations at the bride's family estate in West Palm Beach.
Not only was it extravagant, but the guest list was mesmerizing. Celebrities, such as Snoop Dogg, Venus and Serena Williams, Mel B and Mel C from the Spice Girls, and Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen stepped away from their respective cities and came out to celebrate here.
Kiernan Shipka from Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is pictured below at Swifty's at The Colony Hotel.
If the tropical designs and bright pink colors look familiar, that's because Nicky Hilton enjoyed her holiday stay at the same place. Fashion designer, Rachel Zoe, also spent her time at that hotel, as well.
Yes, it's true. Many of these red-carpet-worthy visitors were here for a wedding, but that doesn't mean they lingered around to check out the local eats.
There's a beachfront restaurant where Chef Gordon Ramsay was spotted enjoying a key lime pie and the restaurant claims Ramsay said it was the best he's ever had!
Aside from upscale parties, the star-studded city also welcomed new residents, like Bhad Bhabie, and you can now "cash her outside" her six million dollar home in Boca Raton.
Of course, it's no secret Donald Trump also resides in the area at his Mar-A-Lago home, so he has also been around that area.
The downtown area is also slated to get a design that resembles that of Brickell City Center.
Copy cats or healthy competition? Hmm...