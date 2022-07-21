This Florida Server Shares His Nightmare Restaurant Stories On TikTok & The Internet Loves It
He actually spit a receipt at an angry customer's face!
Working in the service industry isn't easy, and one content creator on TikTok makes sure to share the good, the bad, and the ugly of what it's like to work as a waiter at Florida restaurants.
His name is Zachary Gillis, and he's taking social media by storm spilling all the tea — literally and figuratively — and sharing the most hilarious moments he encounters at his day job.
He found his niche and has been cracking up viewers on the Internet ever since.
"I posted a story one day about serving/bartending of course on my page and it was the first 'story time' video about serving I made. I’m just under an hour it has almost 200K+ views and got up to 1.2 Million views and 187K likes," Gillis told Narcity.
@zachary.gillis
The guests next to her gave me a high five when she left 😅 #fyp #foryou #serverlife #CloseYourRings #stroytime #comedy #viral #bartender
The video he is talking about was posted back in January.
Gillis goes in-depth about a woman who was complaining about her martini and dip before he even clocked in. When he tried to assess the situation, she put her hand in his face.
He described it so aggressively that he put her receipt in his mouth, spit it back out and the lady stopped complaining.
After, he asked if she wanted another drink. She not only said "yes", but she also tipped him $30 on a $90 check, he mentions in the story.
So many people consistently comment on his posts full of shock and humor, as they relate to the experiences he goes through, which has collected him 56.4K followers.
He told Narcity that he hopes to one day to content create full-time, but until then he'll be serving up much more stories that have brewing because he loves making his audience laugh.