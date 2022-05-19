This Naughty Waffle Shop In Florida Is Selling Customers Their 'Wet Dream' On A Stick
Dessert never tasted so good. 😳
There's a dessert shop in Miami, FL that is truly one of a kind, and it's serving a delicious treat in a rather unusual shape.
X-rated waffles are the main cuisine at Wet Dreams, and customers can't get enough of them! The fun treat might make people around town do a double-take as you eat this meal on a stick that resembles human private parts.
Yeah, they went there, and the restaurant paid attention to all of the dirty details.
You can pick which waffle is to your liking, then you choose a dipping sauce, and you can top it with some sprinkles, cookie crumbles, crushed nuts, and more.
The dipping sauce is placed in quite a suggestive manner, especially when using the white chocolate drizzle. This is one dessert that might just make you blush.
If you don't want an exciting dessert item, they also have ice cream flavors to choose from that you can put in your cup.
They also have drink items under the "Don't Choke On It" tab on their menu. It's a small range, but you can choose a frappucino, La Croix, or bottled water... though, it's probably not a common occurrence that many customers only come for the refreshments.
The shop is located right on South Beach, and for a Miami dessert shop, it's pretty affordable.
Whether you choose to order the "peacock" or maybe even the "tulip", the fluffy hot waffle is what some customers might say is 'worth every bite.'