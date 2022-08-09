This Florida Restaurant Has Grasshopper Tacos & It's Guy Fieri Approved
It was featured on "Diner's, Drive-Ins and Dives".
When you think of tacos, you typically think about chicken, carnitas or steak. However, this Florida restaurant has another ingredient added to the list that's Guy Fieri approved: grasshoppers.
The Mexican eatery, Taquiza Tacos, was featured on Food Network's "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" season 24 episode 9, and it showed how much customers truly eat the dish. The culinary host even tried it with guacamole and loved it.
It's located at 1351 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, right in the heart of the city, so you can only imagine how many people have tried a tasty grasshopper.
They're called chapulines and are a Mexican delicacy. Those who follow the place on social media agree and constantly comment how much they love this menu item.
"You might think chapulines are 'scary,' but in Mexico, they're considered a delicacy... 🇲🇽 #CasaDeMasa#AlwaysGrinding🌽," the dining spot wrote in one of their captions.
According to Institute of Culinary Education, the cuisine is a strong source of protein. It also has a bland taste to it, so it is usually paired with spices and seasoning.
The traditional way to make them is to toast them. They come crunchy and mix well with adobo and lay atop guacamole.
The restaurant tells their customers, "don’t knock it [chapulines] ‘til you try it!"
Other items at the restaurant include their non-GMO blue corn tortillas, which you can see how they are made on the Food Network episode.
You can get an order of three tacos for only $16.50.
The taco shop prides itself on its authentic-style cooking.
Taquiza Tacos
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Mexican
Address:
Why You Need To Go: You can try traditional Mexican food, like chapulines, and taste the cuisine that was on Guy Fieri's "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives".
Accessibility: Wheelchair/stroller accessible