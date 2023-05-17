Florida's Brightline Train Tickets To Orlando Are Finally On Sale & Here's What To Expect
Ride in style between Florida's major cities in less than 24 hours. 🚉
Florida's high-speed Brightline train is expanding to Orlando in 2023, and tickets just went on sale for the first trip scheduled for this September.
The luxurious travel option is already active in Miami, Aventura, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton and West Palm Beach, and the Orlando station is nearly ready to open to the public, with tickets now on sale through the Brightline website and the app. That means customers can start planning a trip months in advance before the new northern-most location opens in the fall.
Brightline is already working on an expansion to Tampa as well, which makes round trips across the state in less than 24 hours super easy and super affordable.
Here’s everything you need to know about the new station and all the fun travel options it’ll open up for Floridians this year.
Does Brightline go to Orlando yet?
Brightline train tickets to Orlando officially went on sale May 17. However, the station is not open yet.
The first trips to and from the Orlando Brightline station will happen on September 1.
The station has officially been unveiled and operations will soon begin. Currently, there are trains operating in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Aventura, Boca Raton, West Palm Beach and soon enough Orlando.
There are routes that you can choose to take a round trip between every single city available.
How much will Brightline tickets to Orlando cost?
Depending on the trip, SMART fares from Miami to Orlando begin at $79 for adults and $39 for kids one way. The premium option starts at $149 one way.
The Premium option includes access to the VIP lounge, with beer and wine on tap, as well as snacks. You also get the option for a free adult beverage on the train. Rideshares from Brightline+ private cars are also included within a five-mile radius of the station.
Groups of four get 25% off and will be less than $199 for one-way tickets for the whole bundle.
All tickets can be purchased on the Go Brightline mobile app or on their website, gobrightline.com.
Is there a Brightline promo code?
Groups of four to sixteen passengers can get 25% off Brightline tickets until the end of 2023. The promo code for a 25% group discount is ALLABOARD, according to Brightline's website.
Where will the Brightline stations be located?
The Orlando Brightline station will be located in Orlando International Airport’s new 80,000 sq. ft. train station facility adjacent to Terminal C. It will connect to the airport's Parking Garage C, and more than 350 parking spots will be available for Brightline passengers.
This is a perfect option if you want to cut costs on flights and go to a different city, like Miami, as it is right at the airport.
Here's where you'll find all Brightline stations:
- Orlando station: 10705 Jeff Fuqua Blvd. South, Orlando FL
- West Palm Beach station: 501 Evernia St., West Palm Beach, FL
- Boca Raton station: 101 N.W. 4th St., Boca Raton, FL
- Fort Lauderdale station: 101 N.W. 2nd Ave., Fort Lauderdale, FL
- Aventura station: 19796 W. Dixie Hwy., Miami, FL
- Miami station: 600 N.W. 1st Ave., Miami, FL
How long will the Brightline train take to get to Orlando?
Between Miami and Orlando, the non-stop service will be two hours and 59 minutes.
Regular service from Orlando to Miami stops at all Brightline stations and has a run time of three hours and 30 minutes.
The schedule from the Brightline website is quoted as follows:
Weekdays
- Hourly southbound departures from Orlando to Miami starting at 5:00 a.m. until 8:50 p.m.
- First southbound train from Orlando arrives in Miami at 8:30 a.m.
- Hourly northbound departures from Miami to Orlando starting at 6:50 a.m. until 9:45 p.m.
- First northbound train from Miami arrives in Orlando at 10:15 a.m.
Weekends
- Hourly southbound departures from Orlando to Miami starting at 5:00 a.m. until 8:50 p.m.
- First southbound train from Orlando arrives in Miami at 8:30 a.m.
- Hourly northbound departures from Miami to Orlando starting at 5:45 a.m. until 9:45 p.m.
- First northbound train from Miami arrives in Orlando at 9:15 a.m.
What can you expect at the Orlando station?
The lavish Orlando station is sleek with Brightline's yellow, gray and black branding. There are touchscreen ticket kiosks to make purchases and schedule searches easy and accessible.
As it is at most of the train stations, you can have a seat at their Mary Mary bar and enjoy fresh cocktails.
Premium tickets get you access to the premium lounge with complimentary beer and wine on tap and complimentary snacks, so you might want to take advantage and get to your ride early.
There is also a marketplace for everyone to purchase food and drinks.
The actual train interior has clean spacious seating. Premium users can get a four-way section facing each other with a large table. Stewards come by with drink and snack purchases during your ride.
Every single seat has an outlet as well. The train also has WiFi.
