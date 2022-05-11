Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
murder

A Man Killed A Woman & Died Of A Heart Attack While Burying Her Body, According To Police

The shovelling caught up with him.

Global Staff Writer
A boot pushing a shovel down. Right: A shovel on the ground.

A boot pushing a shovel down. Right: A shovel on the ground.

Jurgita Juoniene | Dreamstime, Kelpfish | Dreamstime

This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.

A South Carolina man was burying the body of a woman he had just killed when he suddenly suffered a heart attack and died, according to police.

Authorities say they discovered the murder-gone-wrong after receiving a call about "an unresponsive male lying in his yard" on May 7.

Officers showed up at the scene in Trenton, South Carolina to find Joseph Anthony McKinnon, 60, dead in the yard. They then found the body of Patricia Ruth Dent, 65, in a "freshly dug pit."

Evidence suggests that McKinnon had strangled Dent to death in the house and was burying her body in the backyard when he suffered a fatal heart attack, Edgefield County Sheriff Jody Rowland and County Coroner David Burnett said in a statement to WFLA.

"Mr. McKinnon had no signs of trauma and natural causes were suspected," they wrote, adding that Dent "appeared to have died by foul play."

Autopsies revealed that McKinnon died of cardiac arrest while Dent died of strangulation.

"Evidence gathered at the scene, along with statements from witnesses aided investigators to build a timeline, leading us to believe that Mr. McKinnon attacked Ms. Dent while inside their home," Rowland and Burnett said in their statement.

After strangling the victim, police say McKinnon wrapped her "in trash bags before putting her in the previously dug pit."

"The pit was then partially filled in by Mr. McKinnon. While covering the pit, Mr. McKinnon had a cardiac event, causing his death."

The two deaths happened at a house that appeared to belong to McKinnon, the Tri-City Herald reports.

Authorities say Dent and McKinnon lived together. However, the exact relationship between the two is unknown.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...