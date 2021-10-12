Gabby Petito's Cause Of Death Was Announced With A Suspected Timeline Of When She Was Killed
A coroner has revealed why it took so long to come to this conclusion.
This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.
Gabby Petito, a U.S. woman whose body was found in a national park in Wyoming several weeks ago, was killed by strangulation, a coroner has confirmed.
Petito's body was located in Grand Teton National Park on September 19 and in an autopsy report revealed on Tuesday, October 12, Teton County Coroner Brent Blue estimated that she may have been killed three to four weeks before her remains were found.
The manner of her death was also determined to be homicide.
Dr. Blue was unable to reveal any more details regarding the case, saying that he is restricted by Wyoming law, which limits what details coroners can release to the public.
Petito's boyfriend and travelling partner at the time of her disappearance, Brian Laundrie, is still missing. Dr. Blue declined to answer when asked if Laundrie is responsible for Petito's death, saying that will be a decision for law enforcement.
Timeline Of Events
Laundrie and Petito had started their journey across the U.S. in a van on July 2, according to The New York Times, during which they were expected to camp in national parks.
Their journey is documented on their Instagram accounts, featuring plenty of stunning photos of the van they were staying in and the natural wonders they saw.
According to police, Laundrie returned home to North Port, Florida, without Petito on September 1. Ten days later, on September 11, Petito's parents reported her missing.
North Port Police last posted about their search for Laundrie on September 24 and the matter is now with the FBI.
An ex-FBI official told the New York Post that Laundrie is likely hiding somewhere "being taken care of" rather than camping in the Florida nature reserves where the manhunt is focussed.
Anyone with information can call 1-800-CALL-FBI or 303-629-7171 and a digital tip line is also available at tips.fbi.gov.