Brian Laundrie Lookalikes Are Confusing People & Police Held One At Gunpoint

They can't find Gabby Petito's boyfriend, but they're finding guys who look like him.

Brian Laundrie Lookalikes Are Confusing People & Police Held One At Gunpoint
Moab Police Department, Nomadik Statik | YouTube

It's hard to be a Brian Laundrie lookalike these days — especially with Gabby Petito's homicide still on people's minds.

U.S Marshals reportedly crashed into a guy's hotel room on the Appalachian Trail this week because they thought he was Laundrie.

The man, Severin Beckwith, told the New Yorker that he was simply staying at a hotel in North Carolina with his girlfriend when the authorities burst in, interrupting their nap.

"Next thing I see is a bunch of guys with riot shields with 'U.S. Marshals' written on them," Beckwith said. "Handguns pointed at my face."

Someone had reportedly snapped a photo of Beckwith a few days earlier and sent it to police because he looked like Laundrie. Beckwith and his girlfriend were hiking at the time.

Both he and Laundrie are skinny young white guys with shaved heads and beards; that was allegedly enough for authorities to go knocking on Beckwith's door at his hotel.

Beckwith said they realized he wasn't Laundrie when they noticed his lack of tattoos, but police still fingerprinted him before they let him go.

They also gave him a bit of advice: shave your beard.

Laundrie has been missing since early September after he returned from a cross-country road trip without his fiancee, Gabby Petito. Police later found her dead and ruled it a homicide.

Laundrie is wanted as a "person of interest," but his appearance is making life a bit harder for others who look like him.

One TikTok user has made a whole schtick out of his Laundrie-like looks, with an account called @NotBrianLaundrie.

@notbrianlaundrie

Top 9 Reasons Why I Am #NotBrianLaundrie #fyp #foryoupage #pleasehelpmestaysafe

The real Brian Laundrie still hasn't been found and the FBI is asking you to report any possible sightings.

