Gabby Petito's Fiance Brian Laundrie Was Traced To A Camp & Human Remains Were Reportedly Found

The FBI says it found "items of interest" at the Florida site.

@gabspetito | Instagram

The FBI says it found something at a Florida campsite that might belong to Brian Laundrie, Gabby Petito's missing fiance.

The agency didn't go into detail but did call in a medical examiner to the site on Wednesday, according to the Associated Press.

The FBI said "items of interest" were found at the scene, but sources told NBC News and CBS News that what appeared to be human remains were also found. They didn't say who the remains belonged to.

Authorities have been searching the site in hopes of finding Laundrie, 23, who is named as a person of interest in the death of his fiancee Petito, 22.

Laundrie and Petito originally set out on a cross-country journey in their camper van early this summer, and had planned to document the whole thing on a video blog.

Laundrie, however, returned home early — and alone — from that trip in September and refused to tell anyone about the whereabouts of Petito. He disappeared from his parents' house in Florida as the pressure intensified and police have been searching for him ever since.

Petito's body was found in a Wyoming park a few weeks ago. Coroners determined that she died by strangulation.

Their unresolved story has become an obsession for many people around the world. They documented most of their journey on Instagram, and amateur detectives have been scanning those posts for clues about what happened.

Police also released video of a roadside stop involving the two in mid-August, which showed that the couple had been arguing. But the exact details of what happened to Petito — and Laundrie — are still a mystery.

A car Laundrie drove was found near the spot where police were searching on Wednesday.

His parents were also brought in to help with the search.

He has not been charged with murder.

