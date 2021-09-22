Gabby Petito's Fiance Is Still Missing & The FBI Is Asking The Public To Help Find Him
Her death has been ruled a homicide.
The FBI is asking the public to help find the fiance of Gabby Petito after it confirmed her remains had been found in the Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming.
Brian Laundrie has now been missing for eight days after he arrived back from a van trip across the U.S. without fiancee Petito, who had started the trip with him.
In a release on Tuesday, September 21, the FBI said that the Teton County Coroner had confirmed that Petito's body had been found on September 19 after a search of the Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming and that the coroner's "initial determination for the manner of death is homicide."
The final autopsy had not been completed, though, and the cause of death had not yet been confirmed, the FBI warned.
"Mr. Brian Laundrie has been named as a person of interest," the FBI wrote in its statement. "Anyone with information concerning Mr. Laundrie's role in this matter or his current whereabouts should contact the FBI."
Laundrie and Petito had started their journey across the U.S. in a van on July 2, according to The New York Times, during which time they were expected to camp in national parks.
Their journey is chronicled on their Instagram accounts, featuring plenty of stunning vistas and photos of the van they were staying in.
According to police, Laundrie returned home to North Port, Florida, without Petito on September 1. Ten days later, on September 11, Petito's parents reported her missing.
A few days later, Brian Laundrie was named a person of interest in the case.
"The lack of information from Brian is hindering this investigation," Todd Harrison, chief of North Port Police, said in a statement on September 15. "The answers will eventually come out. We will help find Gabby and we will help find anyone who may be involved in her disappearance."
North Port Police are currently searching the Carlton Reserve in Florida to find Laundrie, who was last seen on September 14.
The FBI is asking anyone who was at the Spread Creek Dispersed Camping Area in the Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming between August 27 and 30 to come forward if they had contact with either Petito or Laundrie or if they saw their van.
Anyone with information can call 1-800-CALL-FBI or 303-629-7171 and a digital tip line is also available at tips.fbi.gov.