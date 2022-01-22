Trending Tags

Brian Laundrie Claimed 'Responsibility' For Gabby Petito's Death In A Notebook, FBI Says

The investigation will be "closed in the near future."

Trending Staff Writer
This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.

According to the FBI, Brian Laundrie claimed "responsibility" for Gabby Petito's death in a notebook that was found in the area where his remains were located.

On January 21, 2022, FBI Denver released the final investigative update on Petito's case and said that the investigation into what happened "will be closed in the near future."

"All logical investigative steps have been concluded in this case," said FBI Denver Division Special Agent in Charge Michael Schneider. "The investigation did not identify any other individuals other than Brian Laundrie directly involved in the tragic death of Gabby Petito."

After Petito's remains were located within the Grand Teton National Park and the Bridger-Teton National Forest on September 19, 2021, the investigation focused on Laundrie — who was reported missing to law enforcement on September 17, 2021 — as he was the last person believed to see her alive.

On October 20, 2021, after the floodwater receded from the park where Laundrie's car had been recovered earlier, his parents went to the park and located an item there that was later determined to belong to Laundrie.

After a further search in the area, investigators found human remains that were later confirmed to be Laundrie.

A backpack, notebook and a revolver were located as well.

Through a review of the notebook, it was revealed that Laundrie had written statements in it "claiming responsibility" for Petito's death.

On November 23, 2021, a medical examiner reported the cause of Laundrie's death as a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The FBI said the public's role in helping with the case was "invaluable" and there is the "deepest appreciation" for all of the tips that were provided during the investigation.

If you or someone you know has been the victim of domestic violence, refer to these resources available across Canada. Support is available.

