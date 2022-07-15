A Body's Been Missing For 3 Years After Being Shipped From Georgia & FedEx's Response Is Wild
They asked a news outlet to slide in their DMs.
A man's body has been missing for three years after a FedEx package with his skeletal remains never made it to its intended destination.
According to The Atlanta-Journal-Constitution, an 18.6-pound box with the remains of 32-year-old Jeffrey Merriweather was misplaced when the Fulton County Medical Examiner's office mailed the package to a lab in St. Louis, MO.
It is reported that the victim was shot at a McDonald's in East Point Atlanta on June 12, 2019, and after his body was discovered, additional investigation and a trauma analysis were needed.
Fulton County Medical Examiner's office was under scrutiny after it was revealed that the package containing Merriweather's body was shipped via FedEx. Laws state the only mailing service legally allowed to transport human remains is the U.S. Postal Service.
According to FedEx's official Terms and Conditions, shipping "human corpses, human body parts, human embryos, or cremated or disinterred human remains" via the mailing service is strictly prohibited.
It also states that FedEx is "not liable for delay of, loss of or damage to a shipment of any prohibited item."
According to the former Fulton County medical examiner, tracking information for the package containing Merriweather's remains was not available following the shipment.
FedEx's unusual response to an article by AJC detailing the case of the missing package garnered the attention of Twitter users.
A since-deleted tweet replying to AJC's article read "I am truly sorry you went through this experience. Please send a direct message so I can continue assisting you. - Gaby."
A screenshot of the original tweet prompted Twitter users to chime in with their own jokes on the matter.
"Gaby is out there doing her best." one commenter replied.
"If this is pertaining to missing human remains, press 7." another user joked.
At the time of publishing this article, the package containing the remains of Jeffrey Merriweather has still not been located.
