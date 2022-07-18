NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

french alps

An Ottawa Teen Went Missing In The French Alps Last Week & The Search Is Ongoing

Authorities say he spent the night outside.

Ottawa News Reporter
Yassin Jouali. Right: Chamonix Mont-Blanc.

PGHM Chamonix Mont-Blanc | Facebook, Nwanda76 | Dreamstime

An Ottawa teen on summer vacation with friends went missing while hiking in the French Alps nearly one week ago.

Early Wednesday morning, the French rescue unit, Peloton de Gendarmerie de Haute Montagne de Chamonix Mont-Blanc (PGHM), said in a Facebook post that Yassin Jouali was on the Planards trail around 5 p.m. on July 12.

He was reportedly heading toward Montenvers from the Planards trail. Friends reported the teen as missing at the end of the evening, according to PGHM.

The Ottawa teenager is described as having long black curly hair, a thin build, and average height. When he disappeared, he was wearing sports clothing, and authorities say that the Canadian doesn't speak French.

According to CTV, Jouali is reported as being 17 years old and was a recent graduate of Sir Robert Borden High School in Ottawa. The news service also reported that some of the teen's family members went to France to search for him.

The young hiker would have spent the night outside around the Chamonix and Montenvers trails, according to PGHM. Jouali could have also returned to downtown Chamonix in search of his rental apartment, authorities believe.

The PGHM is encouraging anyone with information about the missing teen's whereabouts to call them.

Earlier in June, an Ottawa woman died while hiking on the Bright Angel Trail in Arizona's Grand Canyon. Tragically, Melanie Goodine was reportedly in distress while hiking, and rescue responders could not resuscitate her after she became unresponsive.

