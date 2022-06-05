A Canadian Has Died At The Grand Canyon After Becoming Distressed During A Hike
The victim was from Ontario.
A Canadian woman has died after taking a hike in Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona, the National Park Service (NPS) has confirmed.
In a statement shared on Friday, June 3, officials said that 41-year-old Melanie Goodine was hiking on Thursday on the Bright Angel Trail near Three-Mile Resthouse.
At around 5:50 p.m., the Grand Canyon Regional Communications Center received a report of an individual in distress.
Per the statement, the hiker became unresponsive shortly after officials were contacted, and bystanders initiated CPR.
NPS search and rescue personnel attended the scene to assist with resuscitation efforts, but "all attempts to resuscitate the individual were unsuccessful."
Officials say Goodine is from Ottawa, Ontario.
It's believed she was hiking out of the canyon on Thursday after walking to the Colorado River earlier that same day.
Further details have not yet been released, but an investigation into what happened is now being conducted by the NPS, as well as the Coconino County Medical Examiner.
As part of their statement, the NPS urged walkers to read their hiking tips page and stay up to date with any backcountry updates and closures.
The notice added, "All visitors to Grand Canyon should ensure they are drinking plenty of fluids, resting in shade during the heat of the day, watching for signs of distress in traveling companions, and dressing appropriately for the weather, which includes light-colored and loose-fitting clothing."
"The NPS does not recommend hiking from the rim to the river and back in one day."
According to the agency, the Bright Angel Trail is the most popular hiking trail in the park. It's described as being "tucked deep within a side canyon along a massive fault, which keeps the trail in this side canyon for the first few miles."
The website notes that all trails into the canyon "are steep and difficult."
