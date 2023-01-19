A Georgia Man Yelled Racial Slurs At A FedEx Worker & The Employee Stayed So Calm (VIDEO)
"You run over my dog and I'll show you how little black lives matter."
A FedEx employee in Douglasville, GA caught a man on camera yelling racial slurs at him while he was on the clock and is being praised for keeping his calm.
ATL Uncensored uploaded the video to Twitter on January 18. It has racked up 3.3 million views showing a white man screaming at the person behind the camera, calling him a "monkey" as well as the N-word multiple times.
The man claims that the employee ran over his dog, which is why the altercation escalated.
"Go ahead and park. You want to f*k around with my wife man? You run over my dog and I'll show you how little black lives matter," the customer said in the video.
\u201cFedEx worker keeps his composure during a racist encounter in Douglasville, GA\u201d— ATL Uncensored | Atlanta News (@ATL Uncensored | Atlanta News) 1674061463
So many were appalled by his behavior they are trying to identify who he was. A verified user tweeted, "this is the racism that Black folks face daily, and have been for far too long."
One person claims to know his identity.
"This s*tbag's name is Shane Bragg of Douglasville, GA. These people have to be exposed and ostracized until they are destroyed. Their lives need to be shredded to the point of being non-existent until they realize that one way or another, we aren't going to tolerate this anymore," she wrote.
\u201cThis shitbag's name is Shane Bragg of Douglasville, Ga. These people have to be exposed and ostracized until they are destroyed. Their lives need to be shredded to the point of being non-existent until they realize that one way or another, we aren't going to tolerate this anymore\u201d— Infamous Lucia (@Infamous Lucia) 1674092591
However, there was one woman who was on the resident's side. She replied that nobody posted what happened before to instigate his behavior:
"He didn’t post what happened prior to this. The FedEx driver tried to run over his dog & the driver said some racist slurs while giving hand gestures! Let me tell you, I’d be pissed too, and if he hurt my dog, well let’s just say it would be the last dog he’d ever hurt!"
So many users defended the FedEx driver responding to her that the dog shouldn't have been unleashed and that behavior is not warranted no matter how angry someone gets.
Narcity requested a comment from FedEx, they responded:
“At FedEx, we believe that everyone deserves respect. The behavior depicted in this video is highly disturbing. The safety and security of our team members and service providers is a top priority and we are reviewing the circumstances behind this matter.”