A Blind Man Called Out A Hotel For Not Being ADA-Compliant & He Was Stuck On An Elevator
"When things are inaccessible, I'm forced to live in my disability."
A blind man is calling out The Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton in Midtown Atlanta for not having ADA-compliant technology, and he was stuck on their elevator without being able to use it.
His name is Mario Bonds and you might recognize him from the Glee spinoff show, The Glee Project, where he was celebrated for his disability.
However, in a recent TikTok video, he said he doesn't feel disabled unless things are inaccessible and in this elevator, there was no braille on the keypads and the main screen was a touch screen.
"The first thing you do as a blind person with no braille instructions, etc., is you have to figure out, is this keypad a phone keypad or is it a calculator keypad? And, if so, how do I press enter to invoke or activate the floor I'd like to go to," he said.
He continues to say the lobby is on the 20th floor not the first, so even reaching the front desk posed a challenge.
@jenleeion
IMAGINE BEING @mario_bonds BLIND & TRAPPED IN AN ELEVATOR! @hilton AT 1231 W PEACH STREET NE ATLANTA GEORGIA. THIS IS UNACCEPTABLE! MARIO BONDS #hilton #hiltonhotel #mariobonds #americandisabilityact #blindness #blind #blindpeopleusebraille #braille #visualimpairment #accessibility #sightloss #whitecane #disabilityawareness #visualimpaired #abandoned #blindartistsww #visuallyimpaired #abandonedplaces #lovinmanchester #vistitmanchester #k #disability #lowvision #atlanta
Bonds said one night his key didn't work, and, for someone who isn't blind, it could be as simple as a quick trip to the lobby. Though, for him, he was hesitant about what to do as he couldn't access the elevator the way those without a disability can.
"The Hilton staff here were extremely insensitive. We were told by the front desk, 'we didn't build the hotel, and we feel attacked.'" They proceeded to tell him that the elevator has a button for disabilities with a wheelchair icon on it.
However, he's blind and all the button does is play a recording that says to enter his floor number on a keypad, putting him right back where he started.
He made a duet with the original clip and added his own separate message that read he never had anxiety about being stuck in an elevator until this situation occurred.
@mario_bonds
#duet with @jenleeion #hilton Before this situation, I did not have anxiety around being stuck alone in an elevator that I can't operate because it was not ADA compliant. Also, to be treated what disregard by the hotel staff was absolutely humiliating. I believe in teachable moments and I hope this is one for Hilton. #hilton #hiltonhotel #americandisabilityact #blindness #blind #blindpeopleusebraille #braille #visualimpairment #accessibility #sightloss #whitecane #disabilityawareness #visualimpaired #abandoned #blindartistsww #visuallyimpaired #abandonedplaces #k #disability #lowvision #atlanta #thenieghborhoodtalk #theshaderoom #itsonsite #IAmHumanToo #mariobonds #beyonce #fyp #blacktiktok
Both TikTok posts were uploaded on March 24, but people are still presently commenting hoping for an update and telling him he should sue.
"How did construction pass without meeting ADA code requirements?" Someone asked.
A user who claims to be a General Manager for another Hilton property apologized on their behalf.
Another wrote that they've stayed at that hotel and "can confirm the elevator and staff are terrible. I can't imagine navigating that without vision."
Narcity reached out to the Hilton regarding this concern. They replied that this particular hotel is independently owned and operated and the chain cannot speak on their behalf. We are waiting on a response from the owners.