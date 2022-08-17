A Nurse Shares The One Place In Georgia You Should Never Visit In A Viral TikTok Video
It's known with locals to be deadly and potentially "cursed".
A nurse on TikTok went viral for a comedic video dishing on a place in Georgia medical professionals want you to stay away from, Lake Lanier.
She goes by the handle,@_nurseblue seen in a pair of scrubs, and it appears she's walking through a medical center. Her monologue warns people about one infamous tourist attraction in the most succinct way.
"Hey y'all, so there are three places that us doctors and nurses recommend that you absolutely do not go to while here in Georgia. [Number] one is Lake Lanier. Two is a place called Lake Lanier. And three, my favorite, Lake Lanier," she said.
From drownings to boating accidents, the lake is notorious with locals across the state for being deadly, and potentially "cursed."
The video received 460,100 views, 43,000 likes, and a major outpour of over 1,850 comments. People sounded off on the viral video, sharing their own personal opinions and experiences at the lake.
"I'm in MD, but know the history of the [flooded] town and the horrors since then.. I approve this message 👏🏾 😂," one doctor chimed in.
Another person joked that the "spirits" at Lake Lanier are "vengeful," while a viewer thanked the nurse for sharing.
"This lake took my friend’s life. It took them three months to find her," they wrote.
Lake Lanier is the largest human-made reservoir in Georgia with 692 miles of shoreline that spans across five counties just 60 miles north of Atlanta.
Its murky waters are infamous for its deep, dark history, as well as being the site where more than 700 people have lost their lives over the years.
Much of the lore stems from the fact at the bottom of the reservoir are the remnants of Oscarville, a primarily Black city that was deconstructed and flooded for the purpose of creating the lake. Those who lived there were removed from their homes and forced to relocate.
Despite the lake's notorious reputation, Lanier sees more than 10 million visitors on its shores every year. It has even served as a backdrop for popular TV series like Netflix's Ozark.