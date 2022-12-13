Atlanta Labor & Delivery Nurses Fired For Sharing 'Icks' On TikTok & Twitter Users Are Split
"My ick is when you ask me how much the baby weighs and it's still in your hands."
Four Labor and Delivery nurses in Atlanta got the axe after posting a viral TikTok sharing their "icks" about maternity patients last week. The clip has since been deleted from TikTok, but it made its way to Twitter and people have mixed feelings about it.
The nurses worked at Emory University Hospital Midtown and, according to 11Alive, the social post was viewed over 100K times before removal.
"My ick is when you ask me how much the baby weighs and it's still in your hands," one worker said.
Her colleague chimed in saying, "another ick, when you're going room to room between one baby mama and your other baby mama. Ick!"
\u201c4 Atlanta Labor & Delivery Nurses Fired After Making \u201cIck\u201d Video About Patients\u201d— MM\ud83d\udc95 (@MM\ud83d\udc95) 1670713437
Emory Healthcare staff fired the nurses and released a public statement on December 8 addressing the situation.
"We are aware of a TikTok video that included disrespectful and unprofessional comments about maternity patients at Emory University Hospital Midtown," it reads. "We have investigated the situation and taken appropriate actions with the former employees responsible for the video."
They go on to say that the video does not represent their values as a hospital and that no patient should "ever feel they are not being treated with care and respect."
The public is extremely divided about the fate of these four healthcare workers.
One user wondered why they couldn't have their own opinion and published that there are a lot of annoyances employees face with their job on a daily, calling it "freedom of speech."
Some agreed upon their first amendment right: "This is what’s wrong with America. This is why you don’t have great nurses. Being fired over facts, over how annoying it is to be treated like a slave, to be overworked and still manage to SHOW UP… If I was the nurse, the company would have a lawsuit!"
On the flip side, one person thinks it's an "ick" to post reasons why you hate your job knowing there is a chance your boss could see it.
\u201c@melaninmamis What kills me about this is people saying they\u2019re not wrong lol. Like ok but but do you really think as an employer I would keep nurses on my labor & delivery unit that openly hated everything about labor & delivery \ud83d\ude02 why would their boss want to employ them after watching this?\u201d— MM\ud83d\udc95 (@MM\ud83d\udc95) 1670713437
Another viewer worried for the patients and the experience of having a child. She tweeted:
"Labor and delivery is already an incredibly intimate, vulnerable, and terrifying experience for people. The space for bringing life into the world should be safe and sincere. These women absolutely do not need to be in this profession."
Some nurses across the country are furthering the trend of making their own "icks" on TikTok now as they stitch the old video.