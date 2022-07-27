The 'Lana Del Redneck' Trend Is So Relatable Tiktokers Are Embracing US Trailer Park Culture
"As a Florida girl I relate to this."
TikTok trends like "Trailer Park Pretty" and "Feral Girl Summer" have influenced social media users across the country. But one creator made up a new term to define her own personal aesthetic, "Lana Del Redneck."
Inspired by American singer-songwriter Lana Del Rey, one TikTok user named Rae (@allaroundgreatgal) explains in a viral video shared on July 14 that this movement is for "the depressed artsy indie girls who grew up in tiny redneck towns."
"I used to fully reject the culture I was raised in, for obvious political reasons, but the music, the vibes, the outfits, the Liberal-leaning country music stars like Willy [Nelson] and Kacey [Musgraves] and Dolly.." she said in the clip that has 42,000 likes.
The content creator then goes on to share her multiple Spotify playlists inspired by this vibe with witty, on-theme names like "country barbie," "rambling woman," and "gal like me," as well as her Pinterest board.
TikTok users in the comments resonated with this explanation. One woman responded "Did you just solve my lifelong identity crisis?" while another shared "As a Florida girl I relate to this."
Lana Del Rey's new relationship with boyfriend Jack Donoghue has inspired more videos about this genre of aesthetic.
One viral video with 1.2 million views posted by a TikTok user named rhiannon describes Donoghue as "trailer park hot" and shares other examples of celebrities who fit the bill for the term.
The video is captioned "trailer park hot is not a socioeconomic class, it's an attitude."
The response to this type of trending content shows social media users feel a sense of overall recognition as they take to the comments to emphasize its relatability.
"The redneck white trash woman is a special kind of liberated. The freedom you feel as a trailer park Barbie with nothing to prove, it's feminist really. I just want all the former Lana girls to embrace their country roots," the "Lana Del Redneck" creator concludes in her video, blowing a kiss.