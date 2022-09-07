A Nevada Woman Reveals Her Huge Tips As A Beverage Cart Girl Working On A Golf Course
She gets tipped in $100 bills.
One job that's become popularized by TikTok is called a "Bev cart girl" where a person drives from group to group out on the green to make them drinks and sell them snacks.
At the forefront of the occupation's online popularity is Cass Holland who has gained 1.9 million followers on the app by making videos of her experience working at Nevada's Chimera Golf Course.
She's sometimes even sharing how many patrons tip her...and it can be pretty hefty.
On her account named @cassholland, she receives millions of views sharing what her typical day looks like, or recounting funny interactions she has with customers during her shift.
Holland regularly suggests to her followers that if they want to make money, working beverage cart service on a golf course is the way to go.
After all, in one popular video, the Connecticut native revealed that she sold a man a Dr Pepper for $3.50 and he tipped her with a crisp $20 bill. There are even TikToks you can find of her sharing that she earned a $100 bill as a tip.
Viewers seem to be envious of her job and also acknowledge how golfers appear to adore the course employee with comments on her videos like "It’s her world and all the golfers are just living in it 😂😭" or "I clearly have the wrong job".
@cassholland
Spring golf season is my fav season😏💰⛳️💕 #cartgirl #golfers #golf #golftok #golflife #Totinos425
The content creator, who is typically seen decked out in a pink outfit, customizes the drinks she makes for customers by adding edible sparkles that she calls "pixie dust".
She also doesn't have just any boring cart, as she adds her own flair by often her golf cart with bright patterned seat covers, decorating for holidays, and sometimes adding some balloons.
According to the TikToker's official website, she began her current position in the Las Vegas area during the pandemic back in 2020 and has been enjoying it ever since.
Holland didn't immediately respond to Narcity's request for comment on her TikTok success.