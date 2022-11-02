Texas Roadhouse Servers Get Real About Tipping & Make Hundreds In One Night
No, we aren't talking about the Beef tips.
Texas Roadhouse waitresses and waiters from around the country have been quietly sharing their nightly earnings in tips on their social media accounts.
The gratuity income these servers are divulging ranges from $90-$210 in one shift, which depends on multiple factors like the time of the week or even proximity to largely populated areas.
Many of the TikTok clips have people sharing their opinions stating that they make less in a 12-hour workday than a TXRH server could amass in one 6-hour shift.
Do servers at Texas Roadhouse make good money?
The serving employees of the steakhouse chain only earn $2.13 an hour, according to a post made by Texas-based waitress Marlena earlier this year.
Her popular TikTok video shared her tip earnings by the shift in one week. She disclosed that she made over $200 during one shift she was late.
"You make more in tips then I make in 2 weeks of working😭," a user commented on the previously mentioned clip.
Many employees note their specific location doesn't pool tips together to share among the staff. So, for most situations, whatever you are tipped —either cash or credit — you get to take home for yourself on top of a weekly salary.
How much do Texas Roadhouse servers make in tips?
Back in August, employee Madalyn Post revealed she once earned $455 on a Saturday by working a "double shift" equating to 12 hours. She went on to earn $257 during an 8-hour Sunday as well.
Recently, Chloe (@bobduncansbigfan), another member of the chain's waitstaff, said she easily raked in $180 on a busy Friday night.
The position's monetary benefits even make former roadhouse workers continue to complement the job online.
"Working at txrh was definitely the best tips I’ve made as a server," a user commented on Marlena's TikTok video.