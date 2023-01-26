An Abandoned Dog Was Found With A Heartbreaking Note & The Owner Reunion Might Make You Cry
Get your tissues ready. 🤧
A heart-wrenching situation turned out okay for a dog taken into a Tennessee animal shelter after being abandoned.
The McKamey Animal Center in Chatanooga, TN, posted a plea with pictures to Facebook on Tuesday to the owner of a shaggy tan pup who was recently found wandering with a leash and a piece of paper attached to her.
She was brought to safety in the shelter, but an incredibly sad message was found on her collar.
"Please love me. My mom can't keep me and is homeless with two kids," the note says. "She tried her best but can’t get help. I cost too much for her."
The shelter's post asked Lilo's mom to come to reclaim the pet and get help from the shelter's resources, which provide support to homeless families and their dogs.
The previously mentioned assistance includes free food from a community pet food pantry that is donation-based and other needs at low costs, like vaccines.
The post received a total of 5,000 likes and an outpour of support from social media users.
"I hope the mom sees all these messages of support," one user wrote in the comment section of the shelter’s post. "I believe there are enough of us to help with resources that she can keep her dog."
The social media post appealing to Lilo's mom helped because the very next day, the sweetest reunion took place, another Facebook post shows.
Lilo's mom came back and shared an emotional embrace with her pup, seen in a viral photo that gained nearly 10,000 likes in less than a day.
"...we are actively working with the family to set them up with a safe haven, shelter, and resources to stay together and tackle homelessness," the post says.