A Dog Had 12 Failed Adoptions & He Finally Found His Forever Home In North Carolina (PHOTOS)
Warning: Pictures are too darn cute. 🐶
Adopting a pet can definitely change not only the animal’s life but also the owner's.
While many dogs and cats spend just a few hours in a shelter before getting adopted, some other four-legged friends don’t run with the same luck, and that was Ronald’s, a 63-pounds dog in North Carolina, situation.
In a viral social media post published on January 11, the SPCA of Wake County non-profit in Raleigh, NC, shared that a total of 14 adoptions had fallen through for Ronald. The main reason for these rejections was the dog’s size and strength.
"It’s true, he’s a big boy! But for his large frame, he only weighs 63 lbs. Ronald knows his commands, takes treats super gently, and is 100% sweet," the Facebook post reads. "He truly is a very good boy."
In a matter of hours after being posted, Ronald’s cute face became viral, and adoption requests maxed out.
It was not until Wednesday, January 18, that the organization announced that the big dog had ended his unlucky streak and was now living in his forever home, happily ever after.
"His new family says he is doing so great with the kids, and they are just obsessed with him," an updated Facebook post reads. "Thank you all so very much for sharing Ronald’s story — we were overwhelmed by your words of encouragement and generous offers to help him."
The SPCA of Wake County is a non-profit organization helping pets and people across North Carolina counties. You can visit their website to find a list of different dogs, cats, and small pets that are looking to find a loving family.