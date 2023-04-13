The World's Smallest Dog Lives In Florida & She's As Short As A Dollar Bill
Meet Pearl, who is nearly the size of one! 🐶
There's an adorable little Chihuahua living in Florida who was certified as The World's Shortest Dog, according to the Guinness World Records. Her name is Pearl, which is pretty fitting because she's nearly about the size of one...okay, she's a bit longer but you can fit her in one hand!
She's been compared to objects like tumbler cups, remote controls and dollar bills. This wallet-sized pup measures 3.59 inches tall and five inches in length. She's just over one pound.
The little girl was certified as the shortest dog in the USA in August of 2022 but slowly took over the nation less than a year later after the previous title-holder, Miracle Milly, died. Miracle Milly also happened to be Pearl's relative.
Pearl with her USA Certificate.Guinness World Records
The pocket-sized Chihuahua's owner, Vanesa Semler is excited about the new accomplishment.
"We’re blessed to have her, and to have this unique opportunity to break our own record and share with the world this amazing news," Semler said.
Pearl gets dressed up in cute outfits, to which, Semler calls her a "prima donna in all respects."
The two-year-old pup might let the fame get to her head as she just took a trip to Milan, Italy to star on a show called Lo Show Dei Record unveiling her new prestigious title.
"In compliance with the rules of the record, each measurement was taken from the base of the front leg foot up to the top of the withers (the ridge between the shoulder blades) in a straight vertical line," the Guinness World Records website states.
Pearl is a natural-born record breaker!