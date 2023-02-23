This California Shelter Cat Earns A Massive $100M Net Worth & Even Holds A World Record
"She knows that she's famous," her mom said.
We live in a world where the "Instagram famous" title is given to not only humans but to our furry friends as well. These pet influencers have garnered huge followers from animal lovers obsessed with the adorable content of pups and kitties.
A cat named Nala is one of those social media stars, and the California feline happens to be very famous. Her popularity is so much that she even holds a world record.
Oh, and she's also very rich, with a multi-million dollar net worth that surpasses Taylor Swift's cat Olivia Benson, according to Cats.com.
The 12-year-old went from a lonely shelter kitten to one of the richest pets in the world, loved by 4.4 million Instagram followers all over the globe. Her huge follow count earned her the Guinness World Record for "most followers on Instagram for a cat" in May 2020, and she has held it for nearly three years.
"I think the reason she is so famous is because people feel connected to her," Nala's owner, Pookie, told Narcity. "She has been on Instagram since 2012 and has been posting and inspiring people to help animals in need."
It also helps that the siamese/tabby mix is just so adorable and is often likened to a cartoon character because of her round features, Pookie shared. Nala is also an IG pro who easily poses for pictures from her cat perch or with a funny costume on, as long as there are treats.
"She knows that she is famous," her owner said.
It's safe to say her massive following has a lot to do with the $100 million net worth she earns from things like her premium pet food line, Love, Nala, and paid social media ads.
Pookie says Nala feels honored to be richer than T-Swift's own cat, who only earns $97 million, and says it's "unbelievable."