32 Instagram-Worthy Photo Spots In & Around Dallas To Freshen Up Your Feed

From beautiful parks to colorful restaurants!

Just admit it. We’ve all done it. We've all gone on a social media hunt trying to find the best photo spots around Dallas because we're a little bored of all the same places.

Sure, populating the Instagram feed is easy when you’re on vacation. But, let’s face it — sometimes the day-to-day in D-town can feel a bit bland.

Well, it’s about to get real — Insta real. Here are 32 unique spots to strike a pose in-and-around Dallas to freshen up your feed.

Flippen Park

Where: 4421 N Versailles Ave, Dallas, TX 75205

If the street name is any indication of anything, it means you'll have tons of beautiful European-inspire architecture to strike a pose in front of. Fountains, gazebos, and surrounding estates can be your backdrop.

Flea Style

Where: 3009 Commerce St., Dallas, TX 75226

This downtown boutique has a few massive, pastel-colored murals surrounding the building. Some even have inspiring words!

Klyde Warren Park

Where: 2012 Woodall Rodgers Fwy, Dallas, TX 75201

It’s Dallas’ version of Central Park, which means you need to take a photo of this deck of green space. There are always Instagrammable activities happening, too — from yoga to dancing, food trucks to festivals, and other social events.

XOXO Dining

Where: 3121 Ross Ave, Dallas, TX 75225

The restaurant's pink exterior will give you enough content for a whole photo set, but there's even more to pose in front of inside.

Love Shack Fancy

​Where: 29 Highland Park Village, Dallas, TX 75205

There's a dreamy floral photo set up outside of the Highland Park shop. It's sure to make everyone stop scrolling and wish they were in Wonderland with you.

Ruibal’s Plants

Where: 601 S Pearl Expy, Dallas, TX 75201

There are plenty of statement-making live props to choose from at this plant and flower shop, located right across from the Dallas Farmers Market, which also happens to be a decent Instagram go-to.

Waterproof

Where: 1914 Commerce St. 19th floor, Dallas, TX 75201

This glam rooftop scene on the 19th floor of The Statler is made for fruity drinks — and fun photos — with a view that’s been called one of the most Instagrammable of downtown. Plus, did we say there’s a pool?

Otto’s Coffee and Fine Foods

Where: 1321 Commerce St, Dallas, TX 75202

Coffee ’grams will forever be in vogue. Get yours at this Viennese-style café at The Adolphus, the historic hotel downtown.

Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Gardens

Where: 8525 Garland Rd, Dallas, TX 75218

Getting in touch with nature is always a good idea and the Dallas Arboretum has all of the lush blooms and greenery you could imagine — plus views of White Rock Lake. So stop and smell the flowers, and be rewarded with post-worthy pics.

Hotel Crescent Court

Where: 400 Crescent Ct, Dallas, TX 75201

A favorite location for Dallas fashionistas, The Crescent's towering arches and the cute atrium create a sophisticated-chic vibe for any type of snap.

The Eye at The Joule

Where: 1601 Main St, Dallas, TX 75201

Play eye spy with this now-signature 30-foot-tall eyeball sculpture by artist Tony Tasset in downtown Dallas. It’s kinda weird, but all Dallasites have done it.

The Traveling Man

Where: Swiss Ave, Dallas, TX 75204

The stainless-steel robot man is made by local artist Brad Oldham — it’s like Dallas’ version of Oz’s Tin Man. It’s on the northeast side of the Deep Ellum Rail Station. But, at 38-feet-tall, you won’t have trouble finding it.

White Rock Lake

Where: 8300 E Lawther Dr, Dallas, TX 75218

From sunrise to sunset, this iconic Dallas lake is always a good idea and there are plenty of picturesque places along the nine-mile loop.

Garden Cafe

Where: 5310 Junius St, Dallas, TX 75214

There's a whole garden to explore, and it'll surely have your photos looking enchanted!

Sadelle's

Where: 1 Highland Park Village, Dallas, TX 75205

Hailing from NYC, the new Highland Park restaurant, Sadelle's, has all the chicness of a Parisian café, with pops of bright color throughout the building. Every pic taken here is so cute!

Highland Park Village

Where: Highland Park, TX 75205

This shopping mecca is quite magical — with beautiful Spanish-influenced architecture, a historic movie theater, overarching trees, luxe shops, and glittery stringer lights. On any given day, you’ll probably see a fashion blogger shooting there, too.

Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge

Where: Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge, Dallas, TX 75207

The Santiago Calatrava-designed bridge has become almost as iconic to the city skyline as the ball in the sky that is Reunion Tower — which means it’s an Instagram mainstay with multiple angles that never get old. Take the photo from the pedestrian footbridge or the Trinity Groves area, though. Safety first.

Trinity River Audubon Center

Where: 6500 S. Great Trinity Forest Way, Dallas, TX 75217

We're not sending you here for bird pictures, we're sending you here because we can't resist the ultra-cool look of the event building. It gives you a whole view of the surrounding wildlife habitat.

Dallas Heritage Village

Where: 1515 S. Harwood St, Dallas, TX 75215

There are tons of old houses to snap a pic in front of in this historic bit of Dallas.

Magnolias Sous Le Pont

Where: 2727 N. Harwood St, Dallas, TX 75201

With a bright blue exterior like this, it's hard to avoid taking a photo or 10 in front of this French café.

Dallas Farmers Market

Where: 920 S. Harwood St, Dallas, TX 75201

The endless stalls of flowers, plants, and artesian goods will serve as a good backdrop.

Hula Hut

Where: 210 E. Eldorado Pkwy, Little Elm, TX 75068

Send out vacay vibes by swinging by this waterfront hang-out at the beach in Little Elm. Insta scrollers will think you’re in some sort of tropical paradise. It’s not technically in Dallas, but a lot closer than the Caribbean.

Lavender Ridge Farms

Where: 2391 Co Rd 178, Gainesville, TX 76240

Fields of lavender, surrounding oak trees, and a cute café near an Iris garden are waiting for you to strike a pose.

Lakeside Park

Where: 4601 Lakeside Dr, Dallas, TX 75205

Scoring major cuteness points, this park is nicknamed "Teddy Bear Park" for its whimsical, larger-than-life sculptures. It’s a virtual care-bear cuddle that will have the Instagram likes rolling in.

Picole Pops

Where: 415 W. Davis St, Dallas, TX 75208

After grabbing a pop for yourself, pose with the giant popsicles to prove your stop.

Adriatica Village

Where: 2012 Woodall Rodgers Freeway

It's like a little Croation village in the middle of Texas. It has a lovely charm that'll add perfectly to your IG feed.

Deep Ellum Murals

Where: Deep Ellum, Dallas, TX 75226

Let the walls do the talking, with the artsy-edgy collage of Deep Ellum murals that offer up a colorful background for your next post.

Rooftop At CANVAS Hotel

Where: 1325 Botham Jean Blvd, Dallas, TX 75215

Nothing beats this rooftop view of the Dallas skyline, especially at night.

Reunion Tower

Where: 300 Reunion Blvd E., Dallas, TX 75207

While it may be one of Dallas' most well-known tourist attractions, nothing can replicate the view behind you.

Hardwood Arms

Where: 2850 N. Harwood St Suite 100, Dallas, TX 75201

It looks so quaint and British. Who wouldn't want to have a snap of this to look back at?

Sweet Tooth Hotel

​Where: 877 Watters Creek Blvd, Allen, TX 75013

Just outside of Dallas is a quirky museum filled with endless neon photo ops. Think Meow Wolf, but with a sweet tooth.

Trinity Groves

Where: 331 Singleton Blvd Suite 200, Dallas, TX 75212

This eclectic marketplace in Dallas has walls filled with different murals different than the ones in Deep Ellum.

This article has been updated since it was originally published on August 8, 2018.

