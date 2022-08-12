NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

rooftop bar dallas

This Rooftop Bar In Dallas Has The Most Impressive Views & An Exclusive Infinity Pool

Splash and sip with a view! 🏙️

A woman enjoying a cocktail from the CANVAS Dallas infinity pool. Right: A woman sitting in the infinity pool with the Dallas, TX skyline behind.

@_nnovv | Instagram, @piinklemonade_ | Instagram

An end-of-summer staycation might sound good before the rush of back-to-school time begins and there's one rooftop bar in Dallas at the CANVAS Hotel that has it all.

It even has an awesome infinity pool and the most dazzling, expansive views of the city's skyline. You can plan a stay here starting at $217 a night, and you'll have unlimited access to the aqua center with stunning views.

The hotel also often hosts different public events at the pool, like DJ parties and even yoga sessions, to which you can buy tickets.

While access remains somewhat exclusive, the hotel has the Gallery Rooftop Lounge, which can be visited by anyone wanting to drink up the gorgeous cityscape and enjoy a meal or a cocktail. It's open daily and is 21+ once 8 p.m. rolls around.

There's a variety of sharable small plates, like shrimp ceviche or yummy flatbreads to choose from. You can't forget to pair it with a glass of wine, or one of the lounge's craft cocktails.

If you're opting to stay at the hotel, this area is open from 9 a.m. until sundown daily, giving you the opportunity to swim first thing in the morning or in the evening when Dallas is all lit up.

The Gallery Lounge is open to the public for scrumptious bites each Sunday through Thursday, 4 p.m.-11 p.m., and Friday-Saturday service finishes at 2 a.m.

CANVAS Dallas

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Small plates and cocktails

Address: 1325 Botham Jean Blvd., Dallas, TX 75215

Why You Need To Go: You can enjoy impressive views of the Dallas skyline from this rooftop lounge, but don't forget to visit the infinity pool.

Menu

This article has been updated since it was originally published on June 5, 2020.

