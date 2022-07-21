There’s A Super Fun 'Adults-Only' Water Park In Texas With A Lazy River & A Swim-Up Bar
You don't even have to leave the pool to order and enjoy a drink! 🌊
Nearly every adult, especially parents, would enjoy a place to escape to with refreshing water to swim in, multiple bars serving yummy cocktails, and absolutely no children allowed.
There's only one place in Texas where you can find all of these amenities at the same place and it's called The Cove at BearX in College Station, TX.
There's much you can fill your day up with in the 18+ water park: whether you choose to relax by floating in the lazy river or rent a VIP bungalow.
Visitors looking for a little more action can try the surf machine or gather their friends to play the fun yard games.
The Cove is the ultimate recharge heaven for those stressed from the daily woes of life. Once you walk through the doors you're immersed in a pretty carefree world.
As a matter of fact, you don't even have to leave the pool to order and enjoy a cocktail, a frozen, and all sorts of food including pizza.
After you've had your fill, you can try your luck at a two-hour wakeboard session or an hour-long spin on the ProFlow surf machine for an extra cost apart from admission.
If that's not your vibe there are all sorts of loungers within the pools, so spending a whole day in the Texas heat will actually be pretty bearable.
You must buy a day pass for entry, which costs $10 if you're a Bryan-College Station resident and just a few bucks more at $20 if visiting from out of town.
Additionally, it's cheaper to visit on the facility on weekdays as usage costs more on the weekends.
The Cove at BearX
Price: $20+ for non-locals; $10+ for BCS residents
Address: 350 Deacon Dr W., College Station, TX 77845
Why You Need To Go: It's an 'adults-only' water oasis with a ton of things to do.