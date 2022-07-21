NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

water park texas

There’s A Super Fun 'Adults-Only' Water Park In Texas With A Lazy River & A Swim-Up Bar

You don't even have to leave the pool to order and enjoy a drink! 🌊

Texas Staff Writer
​A woman in the pool at The Cove at BearX. Right: An overview of the lazy river and surf machine at The Cove at BearX.

A woman in the pool at The Cove at BearX. Right: An overview of the lazy river and surf machine at The Cove at BearX.

@_hellobrooke_ | Instagram, @thecoveatbearx | Instagram

Nearly every adult, especially parents, would enjoy a place to escape to with refreshing water to swim in, multiple bars serving yummy cocktails, and absolutely no children allowed.

There's only one place in Texas where you can find all of these amenities at the same place and it's called The Cove at BearX in College Station, TX.

There's much you can fill your day up with in the 18+ water park: whether you choose to relax by floating in the lazy river or rent a VIP bungalow.

Visitors looking for a little more action can try the surf machine or gather their friends to play the fun yard games.


@thecove.bearx

Only good vibes are on the agenda this week😎Same spot tomorrow?👀

The Cove is the ultimate recharge heaven for those stressed from the daily woes of life. Once you walk through the doors you're immersed in a pretty carefree world.

As a matter of fact, you don't even have to leave the pool to order and enjoy a cocktail, a frozen, and all sorts of food including pizza.

After you've had your fill, you can try your luck at a two-hour wakeboard session or an hour-long spin on the ProFlow surf machine for an extra cost apart from admission.

If that's not your vibe there are all sorts of loungers within the pools, so spending a whole day in the Texas heat will actually be pretty bearable.

You must buy a day pass for entry, which costs $10 if you're a Bryan-College Station resident and just a few bucks more at $20 if visiting from out of town.

Additionally, it's cheaper to visit on the facility on weekdays as usage costs more on the weekends.

The Cove at BearX

Price: $20+ for non-locals; $10+ for BCS residents

Address: 350 Deacon Dr W., College Station, TX 77845

Why You Need To Go: It's an 'adults-only' water oasis with a ton of things to do.

Website

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...