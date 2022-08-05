This Adventurous Waterpark In Texas Has Massive Water Slides & A Super Long Lazy River
You can find a beach in the middle of Texas! 🏖️
Living or visiting the central parts of Texas means there's not much access to the beach-like settings South Texans have. However, there's a waterpark in Texas with all the tropical vibes you could want.
It's located in Waco and it has giant waterslides that lead to a blue water pool, a surfing lake to master some huge waves and a relaxing lazy river that takes about 45 minutes to complete.
The aquatic amusement center, Waco Surf, which was previously known as BSR Cable Park, is smack-dab in the middle of the Lone Star State, and it's an affordable way to cool off with tons of unique activities.
The man-made stream is a relaxing near-mile-long journey that you can loop around as many times as you wish. The park has long regarded the attraction as the "world's longest lazy river (allegedly)", its website says.
There are also four "wedge" slides that make for an invigorating experience and it shoots you straight up into the air before landing in the water.
You can also find a 2-acre lake with varying wave sizes that you can surf on and ride the waves.
There's a swim-up bar where you can order food and drinks to replenish in between activities, or you can bring your own picnic. They have on-site hotel or cabins, so you can extend your stay.
Passes start as low as $39 and increase depending on what you want to do while you are there.
Waco Surf
Price: $39+
Address: 5347 Old Mexia Rd., Waco, TX 76705
Why You Need To Go: You can go surfing, float a lazy river and even enjoy water slides in the middle of Texas. It's an unforgettable adventure!
This article has been updated since it was originally published on May 9, 2019.