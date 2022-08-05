NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

waterpark in texas

This Adventurous Waterpark In Texas Has Massive Water Slides & A Super Long Lazy River

You can find a beach in the middle of Texas! 🏖️

A man and woman in front of the waterslides at Waco Surf. Right: An overview of people floating the lazy river at Waco Surf.

A man and woman in front of the waterslides at Waco Surf. Right: An overview of people floating the lazy river at Waco Surf.

@jeffreyuncad | Instagram, @wacosurf_tx | Instagram

Living or visiting the central parts of Texas means there's not much access to the beach-like settings South Texans have. However, there's a waterpark in Texas with all the tropical vibes you could want.

It's located in Waco and it has giant waterslides that lead to a blue water pool, a surfing lake to master some huge waves and a relaxing lazy river that takes about 45 minutes to complete.

The aquatic amusement center, Waco Surf, which was previously known as BSR Cable Park, is smack-dab in the middle of the Lone Star State, and it's an affordable way to cool off with tons of unique activities.

The man-made stream is a relaxing near-mile-long journey that you can loop around as many times as you wish. The park has long regarded the attraction as the "world's longest lazy river (allegedly)", its website says.

There are also four "wedge" slides that make for an invigorating experience and it shoots you straight up into the air before landing in the water.

You can also find a 2-acre lake with varying wave sizes that you can surf on and ride the waves.

There's a swim-up bar where you can order food and drinks to replenish in between activities, or you can bring your own picnic. They have on-site hotel or cabins, so you can extend your stay.

Passes start as low as $39 and increase depending on what you want to do while you are there.

Waco Surf

Price: $39+

Address: 5347 Old Mexia Rd., Waco, TX 76705

Why You Need To Go: You can go surfing, float a lazy river and even enjoy water slides in the middle of Texas. It's an unforgettable adventure!

Website

This article has been updated since it was originally published on May 9, 2019.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...