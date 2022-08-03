This Airbnb In Dallas Has A Karaoke Room & It's The Ultimate Stay For The Whole Group Chat
It's such a vibe!
If you have been on the hunt for a place to lodge for a vacation with your besties, this Texas stay might be what you've been looking for.
Just outside of downtown Dallas is this radiant two-bedroom destination on Airbnb, and the interior is decked out in vibrant colors from floor to ceiling.
Almost every corner of the space could be a backdrop for an Instagram photo, which according to Stay Love List's bio, was the main goal! There are plenty of neon signs, adorable nooks that show off the decor, and even an entire sound-insulated karaoke room.
The bright space was designed by Yates Desygn, and the Dallas-based company brought in tons of custom prints, decorations, and furniture that scream desert glam.
There's one pink and red-themed room with a bed, as well as one neon orange painted room with bunk beds.
One of the bedrooms inside the Dallas Airbnb.Airbnb
Other than shooting IG content, there are tons of things to do in the space like playing chess or pool, or chilling on the private balcony. Still, nothing compares to your very own private karaoke experience.
The room is decorated with fun disco balls and a plush green sectional couch for the whole group chat to enjoy!
The karaoke room in the Dallas Airbnb.Airbnb
The rental has pretty much been a destination for people to host the most colorful bachelorettes, birthdays and even baby showers.
It only costs $508 a night to rent, and it houses up to eight people. So really, it can be less than $100/person. You can experience Dallas on a budget.
BRAND NEW ★ IG WORTHY, GIRLY PAD, W/ KARAOKE ROOM
$508/night
Neighborhood: Dallas, TX
Why You Need To Go: It's an affordable stay for friends with so many cute spaces to take pictures!
These prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included in the price.
