NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

houseboat texas

You & Your Friends Can Stay In A Houseboat-Yacht On A Blue Texas Lake For Cheap

It fits up to 12 people! 🛥️

Texas Staff Writer
The Houseboat-Yacht Airbnb rental on Lake Travis. Right: An overview shot of the Houseboat-Yacht Airbnb's upper deck.

The Houseboat-Yacht Airbnb rental on Lake Travis. Right: An overview shot of the Houseboat-Yacht Airbnb's upper deck.

Airbnb

Narcity may receive a small commission if you buy something from this article, which was created independently by Narcity's editorial team just for you.

If you are looking for a unique Texas getaway to share with friends, there are plenty of options in the Lone Star State like glamping or renting a cabin on a lake.

If you're interested in something super unique to do with 11 of your besties, this houseboat-yacht rental on Airbnb could be a fun escape.

You could wake up on a huge boat near Austin and witness gorgeous sunrises on a crystal blue lake on the 55-feet-long vessel, which can be rented for $645 a night ($54/person).

Lake Travis is one of the state capital's top destinations for locals during the summer and this is an exclusive way to experience it.

An overview of the houseboat on Lake Travis.An overview of the houseboat on Lake Travis.Airbnb

The boat is docked within a cove on the lake and remains in the same place the entire time. A smaller boat, like a pontoon, will take you to and from the dock.

Surrounding the whole central area of the rental, which includes the kitchen, a living room and a cool spiral staircase, are windows that grant you sweeping views of the topaz water and limestone cliffs around.

The living room and kitchen on the houseboat.The living room and kitchen on the houseboat.Airbnb

There are two bedrooms with even more water views. Everyone has a range of sleeping arrangements to choose from: a king-sized bed in the private bedroom, two double beds in the other, a couple of air mattresses, and some relaxing hammocks on the roof.

One of the houseboat's bedrooms with a view of the sunset in Lake Travis.One of the houseboat's bedrooms with a view of the sunset in Lake Travis.Airbnb

The rooftop deck is the ultimate hangout spot to laze away in the sun all day or watch the starry sky at night.

If you're itching to get off the relaxing rental, there are tons of activities nearby to explore like Waterloo Adventures or Hippie Hollow Park.

Houseboat-Yacht Nestled In A Lake Travis Cove

$645/night (sleeps 12)

Book

Where: Lake Travis, Austin, TX

Why You Need To Go: It's an exclusive houseboat stay on one of Texas' most popular lakes!

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

These prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included in the price.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...