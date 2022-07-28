You & Your Friends Can Stay In A Houseboat-Yacht On A Blue Texas Lake For Cheap
It fits up to 12 people! 🛥️
If you are looking for a unique Texas getaway to share with friends, there are plenty of options in the Lone Star State like glamping or renting a cabin on a lake.
If you're interested in something super unique to do with 11 of your besties, this houseboat-yacht rental on Airbnb could be a fun escape.
You could wake up on a huge boat near Austin and witness gorgeous sunrises on a crystal blue lake on the 55-feet-long vessel, which can be rented for $645 a night ($54/person).
Lake Travis is one of the state capital's top destinations for locals during the summer and this is an exclusive way to experience it.
An overview of the houseboat on Lake Travis.Airbnb
The boat is docked within a cove on the lake and remains in the same place the entire time. A smaller boat, like a pontoon, will take you to and from the dock.
Surrounding the whole central area of the rental, which includes the kitchen, a living room and a cool spiral staircase, are windows that grant you sweeping views of the topaz water and limestone cliffs around.
The living room and kitchen on the houseboat.Airbnb
There are two bedrooms with even more water views. Everyone has a range of sleeping arrangements to choose from: a king-sized bed in the private bedroom, two double beds in the other, a couple of air mattresses, and some relaxing hammocks on the roof.
One of the houseboat's bedrooms with a view of the sunset in Lake Travis.Airbnb
The rooftop deck is the ultimate hangout spot to laze away in the sun all day or watch the starry sky at night.
If you're itching to get off the relaxing rental, there are tons of activities nearby to explore like Waterloo Adventures or Hippie Hollow Park.
Houseboat-Yacht Nestled In A Lake Travis Cove
$645/night (sleeps 12)
Where: Lake Travis, Austin, TX
Why You Need To Go: It's an exclusive houseboat stay on one of Texas' most popular lakes!
