You Can Rent This Texas Treehouse With A Private Jacuzzi That Overlooks A Crystal Blue Lake
It's so peaceful! ✨
The popularity of treehouses has exploded in the past few years, and these places have become whimsical-style Airbnb's across the U.S., including Texas.
There's a decagonal-shaped treehouse in the Lone Star State, The Treehouse On Lake Travis, which sits high above the popular Austin waterway.
The unique house has massive panoramic windows and an impressive wrap-around deck to match, so you expect the ultimate hideaway views.
The exterior of The Treehouse On Lake Travis. Right: The view from The Treehouse On Lake Travis' deck.Airbnb
There's no direct access to the lake from the house, but you can take a quick 3-minute walk down to the Lakeway Marina where there are tons of lake sports or sit back and relax in a private jacuzzi.
There is a private pool area just steps away from the house, and it's so peaceful.
The secluded space looks like it was carved into a grotto, and it, too, overlooks the gorgeous deep blues in the capital city. You can enjoy your recreational time outside with a gorgeous natural backdrop.
The pool and jacuzzi on the property. Airbnb
After a day on the lake or splashing around in the water, the Airbnb's living room is a central place to chill and reminisce on your perfect lake day, while still getting to experience the beauty of it.
The living room of The Treehouse On Lake Travis.Airbnb
Each of the large bedrooms also has its own bathroom.
Whether you're looking for a romantic staycation for you and bae, or an affordable lake house for a girls' weekend, this two-bedroom treehouse on the lake is a quiet getaway from the bustling world of downtown Austin.
The Treehouse On Lake Travis
$263+/night
Neighborhood: Lakeway, TX
Why You Need To Go: It has panoramic views of Lake Travis!
These prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included in the price.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.