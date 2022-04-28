Texas Has Its Own Hobbit House With A Mythical Circle Door & It’s A Cozy Airbnb
Even the bed is round!
If you're a fan of J. R. R. Tolkien's Lord of the Rings, perhaps you've dreamed of visiting a magical hobbit house, like the Bilbo Baggins' one that still exists in New Zealand. Its famous circle door and short ceilings partnered, with an enchanted garden draw people from all over the world. However, as New Zealand is pretty far from Texas, this Airbnb might be the solution.
Way out in Middle Texas is the Lonestar state's very own tiny hobbit house complete with all Hobbiton charm you'd expect.
Tall people beware, though, the ceilings are only six feet tall.
The exterior of the Hobbit House.Airbnb
This mythical Airbnb outside of Dallas fits only two guests: perfect for a romantic getaway or for two movie nerds looking to experience the Texas-style rendition.
You'll feel like you've stepped out of the real world and into the Shire the second you see the round bed, carved wooden furniture, and the map of Middle Earth.
The circle bed.Airbnb
Greenery drapes down the walls, and a handcrafted stone fireplace welcomes all the LOTR cottage core vibes. There's even a TV atop a cozy stone fireplace for all your hobbit-watching needs.
The living room.Airbnb
The magic doesn't stop at the bathroom: just look at the counter that's literally made out of a tree, and the rugged stone-covered walls of the bathroom that surround you while you soak in the deep barrel tub like it's the Third Age.
The bathroom.Airbnb
Hobbit House
Price: $180/night (sleeps 2)
Where: McKinney, Texas
Why You Need To Go: This homage to Lord of the Rings is only right outside of Dallas.
