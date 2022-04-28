NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
airbnb texas

Texas Has Its Own Hobbit House With A Mythical Circle Door & It’s A Cozy Airbnb

Even the bed is round!

Texas Staff Writer
The exterior of the Hobbit House. Right: The bathroom inside the house.

The exterior of the Hobbit House. Right: The bathroom inside the house.

Airbnb

If you're a fan of J. R. R. Tolkien's Lord of the Rings, perhaps you've dreamed of visiting a magical hobbit house, like the Bilbo Baggins' one that still exists in New Zealand. Its famous circle door and short ceilings partnered, with an enchanted garden draw people from all over the world. However, as New Zealand is pretty far from Texas, this Airbnb might be the solution.

Way out in Middle Texas is the Lonestar state's very own tiny hobbit house complete with all Hobbiton charm you'd expect.

Tall people beware, though, the ceilings are only six feet tall.

The exterior of the Hobbit House.The exterior of the Hobbit House.Airbnb

This mythical Airbnb outside of Dallas fits only two guests: perfect for a romantic getaway or for two movie nerds looking to experience the Texas-style rendition.

You'll feel like you've stepped out of the real world and into the Shire the second you see the round bed, carved wooden furniture, and the map of Middle Earth.

The circle bed.The circle bed.Airbnb

Greenery drapes down the walls, and a handcrafted stone fireplace welcomes all the LOTR cottage core vibes. There's even a TV atop a cozy stone fireplace for all your hobbit-watching needs.

The living room.The living room.Airbnb

The magic doesn't stop at the bathroom: just look at the counter that's literally made out of a tree, and the rugged stone-covered walls of the bathroom that surround you while you soak in the deep barrel tub like it's the Third Age.

The bathroom.The bathroom.Airbnb

Hobbit House

Price: $180/night (sleeps 2)

Where: McKinney, Texas

Why You Need To Go: This homage to Lord of the Rings is only right outside of Dallas.

Book

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...