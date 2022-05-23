This Dome Is Really An Airbnb In Texas & It’s One Of The ‘Most Wishlisted’ Right Now
You can sometimes see the Milky Way at night.✨
In Texas, an affordable off-grid Airbnb has made the vacation rental company's list of the "most wishlisted" stays in the United States for the summer, and it was listed on HGTV's Might Tiny Houses.
It is part of a group of stays full of enchanted-looking tree houses and unique modern buildings. The place is called Domeland, and it's part of a solar-powered adobe dome, staying true to the arid vibe of its location in the desert ghost town of Terlingua, TX.
The building looks like it's straight out of the barren Star Wars planet, Tatooine. Instead of seeing a Jawa or a flock of Banthas around, you'll probably only see some armadillos or a few white-tailed deer sauntering off in the distance.
There's enough room for three guests to stay; however, the hosts suggest the third guest should bring their own linens or sleeping bag for the pallet couch.
The living space is round with a full-size bed in the middle. The dome provides a shaded haven from the desert elements with minimal light that filters through the gorgeous mini stained-glass windows.
The bed inside of the dome.Airbnb
While staying in the scorching desert during a Texas summer sounds a little daunting, the hosts have you covered.
"The Summer can get hot here in the desert and while the adobe dome gives a good buffer against the outside elements, there is no AC in the dome, just a fan," the hosts wrote on the listing description. "There are also perimeter windows to entice a night breeze."
Not to mention you can take a dip in the nearby Terlingua Ranch Lodge swimming pool that's open to the public. The closest shower is there, also.
If you want to shower during your stay the host will have to give you $2 to use the public coin showers at the lodge. One more slightly uncommon amenity is the composting toilet outhouse on the property that you must use when it's time to relieve yourself.
But all of those slight inconveniences seem to melt away when night falls on the surrounding desolate land, and the stars overhead shine big and bright.
Domeland
via AIRBNB
$128/night
Why You Need To Go: Just look at how cool the dome looks. Need we say more? It's serving up all the 'Dune' vibes.
These prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included in the price.