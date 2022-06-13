NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

You Can Rent This Cool Geodesic Dome House In North Carolina & It's An Affordable Hideaway

Escape to the forest.🌲

When searching for VRBO's most unique stays, you'll definitely spot some geodesic dome houses among the rental options.

Along with other extraordinary stays like popular treehouses, these completely round homes are a vacationer's dream.

A magical example of one is tucked away in the forest of Grassy Creek, NC, and called the "unforgettable" Private Geodesic Dome. The 4.8-star property can be rented for $208 a night on VRBO.

The house sits on over 40 acres near the North Carolina-Virginia state line right in the middle of rolling hills, which you can enjoy views of as you soak in the house's private jacuzzi. The location also has its very own dazzling pond.

The simply unique architecture of the house is seen in every aspect — from the solid cherry wood paneling on the exterior to the giant curved ceilings and pentagonal windows within.

Inside the house and up a winding staircase, there are two bedrooms with a total of three beds that sleep up to five people. There's also another staircase in between the rooms that lead to an "observatory" where you can escape for gorgeous a view of the NC sky.

Downstairs, there's a fully-functioning kitchen and a wide-open living room area.

This cozy hideaway is the perfect stay for a girls' getaway or a romantic escape from the bustling real world.

Private Geodesic Dome

$208/night

Book

Neighborhood: Grassy Creek, NC

Why You Need To Go: You can rent this magical geodesic dome all to yourself!

These prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included in the price.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

