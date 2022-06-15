You Can Buy This Cozy Cottage On The North Carolina Coast For Under $200K
It's so close to the water with gorgeous sunset views! 😍
If you've dreamed of having a cozy cottage near the water to escape during the summer, there's a charming little house on the North Carolina coast that could fulfill your dreams.
This adorable coastal cottage in Sealevel, NC is currently for sale for $169,000, and it sits on expansive land filled with all the nature to explore. The quaint house is nearly 600 square feet with a gorgeous front porch.
Tons of natural light filters through the windows making it an ideal spot for a peaceful morning cup of coffee.
The front porch of the home.Tiny House Listings
Inside, it's close quarters, but you can expect nothing less from a homey bungalow near the water.
There's a small living room area, a space for a dining room table, a kitchen stocked with a new stove oven, as well as a refrigerator.
The kitchen in the tiny home.Tiny House Listings
There are two bedrooms that are just the right size to rest in after a day outside.
In the backyard, the house has a massive detached garage where you can store a boat or RV or you can even make it your own hang-out space.
The detached garage on the property.Tiny House Listings
What the house lacks in size, it definitely makes up for the abundant surrounding wildlife and the quick access to coastal waters nearby.
There's a boat ramp just a mile from the property, which is actually a great spot for fishing and catching oysters. If you'd like to venture a little further, you'll also be close to Cedar Island on the beautiful Emerald Coast.
