This Charming 4-Bedroom Home In North Carolina Is For Sale For Only $186,000 (PHOTOS)

It's listed on the cheaper side of what you can get in the same area.

Texas Staff Writer
The front exterior of the home in Lumberton, NC.

Point2 Homes

This home for sale in North Carolina has many bedrooms, a quaint front porch, and a hint of vintage architecture. It's currently on listed on the cheaper side of what you can get in the same area.

This four-bedroom, two-story home cost just $186,000 and is nestled on a quiet street of charming old houses in Lumberton, NC. According to Zillow, the typical home value for properties in the state is $320,291.

On the bottom floor, you will find all the normal amenities like the living room, kitchen, and dining room, as well as two bedrooms. On the second story, there is another living room, a second kitchen, and two other rooms.

The house was built in 1936, so you can still see much of that old-fashioned character reflected in the design, like the crown moulding that wraps around most of the interior, the archways in the upstairs kitchen, and some of the original flooring that remains.

There's optimal space to create cozy hang-out areas throughout this listing. You could wake up with a cup of coffee and look out the massive windows in the downstairs living room or relax on the front porch.

When the long North Carolina summer day is done, you can wind down in the expansive private backyard with whatever you choose to fill it with.

If you've been looking for something lowkey, yet still sizeable, or you simply love old houses, this listing might be what you've been looking for

Quaint North Carolina House For Sale

Price: $186,000

Address: 209 E 18th Street, Lumberton, Robeson County, NC, 28358

Description: A spacious four-bedroom, two-story home built in 1936.

View Here

These prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included in the price.

